Mike Hesson Assures RCB Will Be Ready If And When IPL Happens This Year

Royal Challengers Bangalore Director of Operations Mike Hesson believes that the team will be ready whenever IPL resumes. The cash-rich franchise tournament has been indefinitely postponed with the Coronavirus forced lockdown still in place. Hesson had been stranded in India due to the lockdown and travel restrictions but only recently had returned back to New Zealand.

Speaking during Star Sport's Cricket Connected, Hesson reckoned that the team is still hopeful of having the tournament this year if things improve. He stated that the team was just a week away from coming to camp and were feeling well advanced. He added that there are other priorities at the moment but if IPL happens this year, RCB will be ready, he assured.

In search of their maiden title, RCB had acquired the services of Aaron Finch and Kane Richardson to add firepower to their lineup. Skipper Virat Kohli was set to resume his role as the skipper while explosive batsman AB de Villiers was also set to reprise his role as Mr 360. However, the uncertainty over the IPL still looms as India is expected to extend the existing lockdown till May 31.

de Villiers echoes Kohli

While speaking to Zimbabwean commentator Pommie Mbangwa in an Instagram live chat, South Africa's AB de Villiers spoke about his love for the IPL and RCB in particular. The Proteas stated, “Obviously, playing for Bangalore for the first three-four years, going into your fifth year, I realised I would love to play here for the rest of my life”.

AB de Villiers, who has scored 3755 runs at an average of 41.72 from 117 innings while playing for RCB, further added, “I really enjoy the franchise, the vibe, the people. You create friendships you don’t want to leave. Then I started feeling that I actually want to play for RCB."

De Villiers also said that the thought of playing for CSK never crossed his mind since it was only Delhi and RCB that bought him permanently. However, he admitted that CSK is a team which he enjoys playing the most due to the intensity of the rivalry and the quality that MS Dhoni's men bring to the competition.

