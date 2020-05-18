Jonty Rhodes Says Suresh Raina's Fielding Reminds Him Of His Playing Days

South African legend Jonty Rhodes told Suresh Raina during their recent Instagram live session that watching him on the field reminded the ex-Proteas cricketer of himself. Raina is one of the best fielders in the Indian team and apart from his elegant batting and part-time spin, the senior player is also known for his athletic fielding especially while taking catches and effecting run-outs. Meanwhile, Rhodes, who is arguably the best fielder of all time also told Raina that he is a big fan of the southpaw.

'You remind me of me': Jonty Rhodes

You remind me of me. I know how hard fields are in India and I have always have been a big fan", said Jonty Rhodes.

Furthermore, the legendary fielder also went on to add how the fielding standards have improved in the last few years and how it has gained importance just like batting and bowling.

“Fielding wasn’t a big part of the game then 1990s. “The difference between then and now is that then every team had 1-2 good fielders…now fitness levels are different. Not just in the IPL or T20 cricket. If Virat Kohli is batting in Tests, you don’t want to give him two chances he will bat and bat," he said. “Fielding has changed not just because of me..maybe people became more aware. But players have now identified that it’s the third department of the game and not just batting and bowling. The athletic abilities of players have changed,” the Proteas great added.

Meanwhile, Rhodes also hailed Team India's star all-rounder for his commitment on the field.

“Jaddu has taken some fantastic catches. The key is he is very committed. He is very good at anticipating the ball also,” said Rhodes“I love to watch AB (de Villiers) batting or fielding. (Martin) Guptill is there. Jaddu. Also, Michael Bevan, he had excellent speed. Also, Jaddu has great speed on the field', he added.

