Yuvraj Singh Claims To Prefer Becoming A Father Over Taking Up Cricket Commentary

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh retired from all forms of cricket last year in June, drawing curtains on a 20-year-long career. However, he has been a globetrotter as he is spending his retirement time playing for various leagues around the world. Since his retirement, he has represented Toronto Nationals in the Canada T20 League and was a part of the Maratha Arabians in the Abu Dhabi T10 League, who went on to claim the title under Dwayne Bravo's leadership.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 still uncertain despite BCCI welcoming government's new guidelines: Report

Yuvraj Singh keen on coaching than commentating

Recently, Yuvraj Singh was involved in an Instagram live session with former England captain Kevin Pietersen. The duo spoke in length about several topics ranging from cricket to the coronavirus pandemic. One of the topics that came up was when Kevin Pietersen asked Yuvraj Singh to take up commentary.

Kevin Pietersen asked Yuvraj Singh to join him in the studios and in the IPL so that they can commentate together. He told Yuvraj Singh that he would be watching the game anyway. Kevin Pietersen added that the key to commentary is what you say. He further said that it is also about the articulation and how you say things but what you say is the most important.

ALSO READ | IPL: BCCI Treasurer claims IPL 2020 cancellation would make board lose nearly ₹4000 crore

Kevin Pietersen told Yuvraj Singh that he is more relevant to the game as he has recently retired. He added that the former India all-rounder can bring so much experience and knowledge to the viewers because he knows how the game is being played. The 38-year old's freshness will let people know what players are exactly thinking these days.

Yuvraj Singh replied saying he would look forward to that. He added that he has played cricket for so many years so he wants to take a year's break. He said that he still wants to play some T20 tournaments. He is also keen to learn commentating from the likes of Brian Lara and Kevin Pietersen himself but he wasn't sure how he would fare as a commentator.

ALSO READ | IPL: BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhamal confirms receiving offer from UAE to host IPL 2020: Report

Yuvraj Singh reckoned that it would take some time for him to get into the mindset of talking about people and he didn't want to rush into it. He said that he just wants some time off and would rather become a father in the mean time. Yuvraj Singh further said that he is keen on coaching than commentating. He also said that he has good insight for limited-overs cricket and he can advise youngsters about the mental approach in different phases of the game.

Yuvraj Singh added that he has about 16-17 academies working, which he started 10 years ago. He jokingly said that he is pretty much alright without getting into the commentary box, unlike his ex-teammate and very good friend Harbhajan Singh, who has opted to make a career while playing in the IPL for CSK while doing some commentary gigs in India and England for the rest of the year.

ALSO READ | IPL: Dinesh Karthik wants IPL 2020 to happen for getting to work with McCullum, Morgan

IMAGE COURTESY: YUVRAJ SINGH INSTAGRAM