Jonty Rhodes Names CSK Duo Suresh Raina And Ravindra Jadeja As Favourite All-time Fielders

Former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes is without a doubt one of the greatest fielders the world has ever seen. His outstanding fielding earned him a lot of praises from the cricket fraternity. Rhodes has been a part of Indian Premier League (IPL) as well. He had worked with the Mumbai Indians (MI) for as many as 9 seasons.

In 2017, Jonty Rhodes decided to move on and parted way with Mumbai Indians. However, Rhodes will be joining the Kings XI Punjab for the IPL 2020. Meanwhile, he had a tough time while interacting with a supporter on Twitter. The user asked Jonty Rhodes about his favourite fielder.

IPL 2020: Jonty Rhodes names Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja as top fielders

@JontyRhodes8 sir

Who is your favourite fielder ? — Nitin Rawat🇮🇳 (@Expert_nitin) January 25, 2020

Jonty Rhodes couldn't zero in on one name. He ended up naming seven players overall. He put forth Herschelle Gibbs, Ricky Ponting, AB de Villiers, Martin Guptill, Kieron Pollard and CSK duo Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja's name.

Jonty Rhodes get honest about his selection

The long-retired batsman, who was in India for an event, candidly talked about the struggles that South Africa faces as it tries to bring in equal opportunities despite a player's race. According to Rhodes, the lack of work opportunities for disadvantaged communities in South Africa is what is keeping the sport from uncovering cricketing gems. Rhodes compared South Africa's cricket team with the country's world champion rugby team and explained how cricket can learn from it. Dark-skinned cricketers have not been getting equal opportunities and Rhodes was completely empathetic towards this fact.

To convey his feelings, Rhodes even shared an instance from his life where he talked about being selected in the Proteas squad. Rhodes termed his selection as 'white privilege' and acknowledged how he played for the team in an era where disadvantaged communities were not even getting a chance to play the game. Rhodes even made a humbling statement in which he said how his South Africa selection was easy despite his mediocre statistics. "I wasn’t really competing with 50% of the population", Rhodes added.

IMAGE COURTESY: JONTY RHODES INSTAGRAM