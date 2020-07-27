Jonty Rhodes Net Worth, Personal Life And Love For India On 51st Birthday

Former South African batsman Jonty Rhodes is widely regarded as one of the greatest fielders of all time. The legendary cricketer represented his national side in 52 Tests and 245 ODIs between 1992 and 2003. Ever since his retirement, he has taken up commentary duties and coaching assignments for his national team as well as for different T20 franchises. For instance, Jonty Rhodes is currently associated with Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) as their fielding coach for the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season.

Also Read | IPL 2020: Twitterati React To Harbhajan Singh and Jonty Rhodes' Friendly Banter

The veteran campaigner turned 51 on Monday, July 27. To commemorate the Jonty Rhodes birthday occasion, here is a look at his net worth details.

Jonty Rhodes birthday wishes by ICC

👕 52 Tests, 245 ODIs

🏏 8,467 international runs

🤲 139 catches

5️⃣ Holds the record for the most number of catches in a single ODI



Happy birthday to one of the greatest fielders of all time, Jonty Rhodes! pic.twitter.com/75l67eK1lk — ICC (@ICC) July 27, 2020

Also Read | Jonty Rhodes Backs Sourav Ganguly's 'no Cricket' Stance After IPL 2020 Postponement

Jonty Rhodes birthday: How much is Jonty Rhodes net worth and IPL salary?

A look into Jonty Rhodes net worth and brand endorsements

According to Africa Mania, the Jonty Rhodes net worth is estimated to be approximately US$10 million (i.e. ₹76 crore) as of 2020. Some of his net worth comprises of his earnings from Cricket South Africa (CSA) as a former cricket player. The net worth of the 51-year-old is also comprised of his income from Isuzu Motors and other brand endorsement deals.

The former cricketer has also been a regular feature across IPL seasons, with his latest association with KXIP all set to commence when the IPL 2020 sets off in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in September. The Jonty Rhodes IPL salary also constitutes a part of his overall net worth. Before his IPL 2020 contract signing for KXIP, he was associated with Mumbai Indians till 2017.

While he was already a well-known figure among Indian cricket fans, his popularity soared over the years due to his presence in IPL. Jonty Rhodes is also known to have taken a liking to Indian culture and he often visits the country’s spiritual landmarks. Moreover, he has named his daughter as India Jeanne Rhodes.

Also Read | Jonty Rhodes Says Suresh Raina's Fielding Reminds Him Of His Playing Days

Also Read | Jonty Rhodes Birthday: South African's Best Run-outs Ever Ft. Ricky Ponting; Watch Video

Disclaimer: The above Jonty Rhodes net worth and Jonty Rhodes IPL salary for KXIP information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the Jonty Rhodes net worth and Jonty Rhodes IPL salary figures.

Image credit: IPLT20.COM