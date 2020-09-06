Eng Vs Aus: Jos Buttler Finishes Off In Style As England Seal The T20I Series

England beat Australia quite convincingly in the second T20I that was played at the Ageas Rosebowl in Southampton on Sunday and by the virtue of this win, they sealed the three-match T20I series 2-0.

England seal the T20I series

Morgan & Co. had snatched victory from the jaws of defeat a couple of days ago in the first T20I that was played at the very same venue by two runs.

Coming back to the second T20I, Australian skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bat first. However, the decision backfired as the English bowlers provided breakthroughs at regular intervals. Nonetheless, Finch anchored the innings by scoring a precious 40 (33) and riding on some support from Marcus Stoinis (26-ball 35) and Glenn Maxwell (18-ball 26) in the middle-order, the visitors managed to post a respectable total of 157/7 in their 20 overs.

In reply, England lost the wicket of star limited-overs opener Jonny Bairstow early on in their run chase when he ended up shattering the stumps with his bat during his follow-through and what looked to be promising innings till that point in time came to an abrupt end as Jonny had to take a long walk back to the dugout.

Nonetheless, wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler and England's star T20I batsman Dawid Malan added 87 runs for the second-wicket stand before the hosts suffered a small batting collapse and when they lost back-to-back wickets of youngster Tom Banton and skipper Eoin Morgan, it appeared as if the visitors would stage a comeback in the contest but that was not to be as Buttler successfully anchored the English run chase and helped them get past the finish line by clearing the stands in the penultimate over as the 2009 T20 World Cup winners won the match by six wickets with seven balls to spare.

