England Vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Where To Watch 3rd Test In India And Weather Report

England will take on Pakistan in the 3rd Test match of the England vs Pakistan three-match Test series on Friday, August 21. The ENG vs PAK live match will be played at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. Here is the details about the ENG vs PAK live streaming, ENG vs PAK live in India details, ENG vs PAK 3rd Test details and where to catch the Eng vs PAK live scores.

England vs Pakistan 3rd Test preview

England is currently leading the England vs Pakistan three-match Test series 1-0. The second Test ended in a draw due to rain interruptions, with only 144.3 overs were possible over the course of five days. The England vs Pakistan 3rd Test match gives England another chance to wrap up the series 2-0, while Pakistan will look to level the series after giving some tough competition to the home team.

England vs Pakistan live streaming: ENG vs PAK 3rd Test weather and pitch report

As per AccuWeather, the weather conditions will be partly cloudy with showers expected on the first two days of the ENG vs PAK live match. Coming to the weather report for the final three days of the ENG vs PAK 3rd Test, the weather will improve from Sunday onwards and there will be a good amount of sunshine on both Sunday and Monday. On Tuesday, which is scheduled to be the final day of the Test, the weather is expected to take another bad turn and will remain mostly cloudy with a shower.

We have named an unchanged 14-strong squad for our final #raisethebat Test of the summer starting tomorrow against Pakistan 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏏#ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/21zaKOZI8b — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 20, 2020

ENG vs PAK live scores: Eng vs PAK live in India and England vs Pakistan live streaming

The Eng vs PAK live in India will be available to viewers on the Sony Sports Network. The ENG vs PAK live streaming would also be available on Sony LIV. The ENG vs PAK live streaming will begin at 3:30 PM IST. For ENG vs PAK live scores, fans can check the official England Cricket Twitter page as well. Eng vs Pak live scores can also be found on FanCode.

ENG vs PAK live streaming: Probable XI for England vs Pakistan 3rd Test

ENG vs PAK live streaming: England XI

Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Root (c), Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Dominic Bess, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

ENG vs PAK live streaming: Pakistan XI

Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali (c), Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah.

(COVER IMAGE: ENGLAND CRICKET / TWITTER)