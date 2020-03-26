Jos Buttler Wants Ashwin To Be His Quarantine Partner, Cites Mankad Incident As Reason

It's been more than a year since Ravichandran Ashwin 'mankaded' Jos Butler in the IPL and the incident still haunts the English batsman. Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, the English batsman on Thursday revealed that he would pick Ravichandran Ashwin as his quarantine partner if he had to. Butler attributed his selection to the mankading incident as he stated that he keeps getting tweeted about it asking him to stay safe and not to go outside with those picture of him.

Recently, on the first year anniversary of the 'mankad', Ashwin wittily converted the memory of the incident into a strong social message that is the need of the hour in India amid the 21-day lockdown announced by PM Modi to tackle the coronavirus.

Ashwin turns mankad memory into advice

Taking to Twitter, Ashwin had revealed that a fan had sent him a picture of the famous mankad incident - Ashwin pulling off the bails as Jos Buttler steps outside the popping crease. The spin wizard used the same photo to drive home a message to the citizens - to stay inside their homes. Ashwin, who has advocated social distancing on many occasions before, said that the Mankad memory should serve the people as a reminder to stay indoors in order to stay safe.

Hahaha, somebody sent me this and told me it's exactly been 1 year since this run out happened.



As the nation goes into a lockdown, this is a good reminder to my citizens.



Don't wander out. Stay inside, stay safe! #21DayLockdown pic.twitter.com/bSN1454kFt — lets stay indoors India 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) March 25, 2020

Ashwin's unique awareness campaign

As the battle against the coronavirus pandemic intensifies, Team India spinner R Ashwin came up with a unique way to advocate isolation and social distancing to his fans. The cricketer has been spreading awareness through social media, urging fans to stay indoors & maintain social distancing. In a move that will help raise further awareness, Ashwin changed the name of his handle to 'let's stay indoors', leading from the front in informing people about the need of the hour.

