Kevin Pietersen Opens Up On Newspaper Article That Spurred Him On For 2005 Ashes Heroics

Former England cricket captain Kevin Pietersen has revealed that it was a newspaper article that inspired him before his 2005 Ashes heroics. In his debut series, Pietersen scored 473 runs and was England's highest run-getter in a successful Ashes series. In the final Test, Kevin Pietersen scored his maiden Test century to help England retain the urn in dramatic fashion.

Kevin Pietersen 2005 Ashes: A newspaper article inspired Kevin Pietersen's debut century

Kevin Pietersen made his England Test debut in the epic 2005 Ashes series. In his debut Test match, Pietersen hit half-centuries in both innings and was England's highest run-getter in the team's defeat at Lord's. However, while England bounced back, the South Africa-born batsman struggled for form and was repeatedly dismissed after getting good starts. However, Pietersen's moment arrived on the final day of the Ashes tour, with England batting to save the Test match. KP scored a scintillating 158, to help England draw the Test match and clinch the urn. In a video interview with the Telegraph, the 2005 Ashes hero reveals that a newspaper article of England 'needing one hero' spurred him on for a magnificent career-defining innings.

Kevin Pietersen 2005 Ashes: A successful debut series

Kevin Pietersen played all 5 Test matches of the 2005 Ashes series. The debutant was the top run-getter in the series, amassing 473 runs at an excellent average of 52.55. Pietersen scored three half-centuries and one century and astonishingly hit 14 sixes throughout the series announcing his arrival onto the scene. A stellar showing meant that the South Africa-born batsman was awarded a central contract and was in the line-up for years to come until the Kevin Pietersen retirement controversy.

Kevin Pietersen Hindi: KP interacts with Indian fans in Hindi

An active Twitter user, Kevin Pietersen has recently resorted to Hindi to engage with his Indian fans on Twitter. KP has used Hindi extensively to spread his message across the country amidst the outbreak of coronavirus in India. While fans have praised Kevin Pietersen's Hindi, he has also been subject to massive trolls for his lack of knowledge with the language.

