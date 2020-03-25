Wasim Jaffer Nostalgic On Sourav Ganguly Taking India To 1st-ever Test Win In South Africa

Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer announced his retirement from all forms of the game in March 2020. During his playing days, Jaffer was part of the Indian team that won a Test series in England after a gap of 22 years. He was also a part of the Indian playing XI that registered its first-ever Test win in South Africa.

Wasim Jaffer gets nostalgic on Twitter, tags BCCI President Sourav Ganguly

As the worldwide cricketing events have been temporarily shut down or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Ranji Trophy veteran Wasim Jaffer was spending time at home watching the famous 2006 Johannesburg Test between South Africa and India. Jaffer himself was the opening batsman of India in the match which the Rahul Dravid-led side went on to win by 123 runs. The win was a special one because it was India’s first-ever Test victory on South African soil.

How are you all spending time at home? I'm watching India's first ever test win in South Africa at Jo'burg 2006-07

How good was @sreesanth36 in that test!

Tough knock by @SGanguly99 in 1st inn and @VVSLaxman281 as usual played a remarkable knock when it mattered! #nostalgic pic.twitter.com/pvNrvdDUGu — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 24, 2020

Match summary: Headline acts of Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman and S. Sreesanth

On March 24, Jaffer took to Twitter and posted a nostalgic tweet about the memorable match. In his tweet, he tagged the current Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly, former batsman VVS Laxman along with the hero of the game S. Sreesanth. All three were part of the Indian team and made their valuable contributions in scripting the memorable win. While Sourav Ganguly scored 51* and 25 in the low-scoring Test, VVS Laxman defied the five-pronged South African pace attack with scores of 28 and 73. Meanwhile, S. Sreesanth wrecked the Protean batting line-up with figures of 5-40 and 3-59 for a match-haul of 8-99.

Wasim Jaffer in IPL 2020 and IPL postponed

In December 2019, Wasim Jaffer was appointed as the batting coach of Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) season. He will be assisted by his former Team India colleague and spin-bowling legend Anil Kumble, who will serve as the head coach of the side. KXIP were initially slated to launch their IPL 2020 campaign against Delhi Capitals on March 30. However, the much-anticipated IPL 2020 was recently delayed by BCCI in wake of the ongoing worldwide crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

