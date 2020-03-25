The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Wasim Jaffer Nostalgic On Sourav Ganguly Taking India To 1st-ever Test Win In South Africa

Cricket News

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer gets nostalgic in a tweet as he revisits India's famous Test win over South Africa in Johannesburg on December 2006.

Written By Aakash Saini | Mumbai | Updated On:
Wasim Jaffer

Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer announced his retirement from all forms of the game in March 2020. During his playing days, Jaffer was part of the Indian team that won a Test series in England after a gap of 22 years. He was also a part of the Indian playing XI that registered its first-ever Test win in South Africa.

Also Read | Veteran Wasim Jaffer Roped In As Batting Coach By Kings XI Punjab

Wasim Jaffer gets nostalgic on Twitter, tags BCCI President Sourav Ganguly

As the worldwide cricketing events have been temporarily shut down or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Ranji Trophy veteran Wasim Jaffer was spending time at home watching the famous 2006 Johannesburg Test between South Africa and India. Jaffer himself was the opening batsman of India in the match which the Rahul Dravid-led side went on to win by 123 runs. The win was a special one because it was India’s first-ever Test victory on South African soil.

Also Read | Hardik Pandya Calls Wasim Jaffer His Favourite Batsman As Veteran Bids Adieu To Cricket

Match summary: Headline acts of Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman and S. Sreesanth

On March 24, Jaffer took to Twitter and posted a nostalgic tweet about the memorable match. In his tweet, he tagged the current Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly, former batsman VVS Laxman along with the hero of the game S. Sreesanth. All three were part of the Indian team and made their valuable contributions in scripting the memorable win. While Sourav Ganguly scored 51* and 25 in the low-scoring Test, VVS Laxman defied the five-pronged South African pace attack with scores of 28 and 73. Meanwhile, S. Sreesanth wrecked the Protean batting line-up with figures of 5-40 and 3-59 for a match-haul of 8-99.

Also Read | WATCH: "The Game Shouldn't Be Coloured By Ideology Or Political Motive", Says Wasim Jaffer Putting Cricket First In The MS Dhoni-Balidan Badge Controversy

Wasim Jaffer in IPL 2020 and IPL postponed

In December 2019, Wasim Jaffer was appointed as the batting coach of Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) season. He will be assisted by his former Team India colleague and spin-bowling legend Anil Kumble, who will serve as the head coach of the side. KXIP were initially slated to launch their IPL 2020 campaign against Delhi Capitals on March 30. However, the much-anticipated IPL 2020 was recently delayed by BCCI in wake of the ongoing worldwide crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read | EXCLUSIVE: "Anybody Who Kills Innocent People Is Not Accepted At All," Says Wasim Jaffer Demanding India To Take Strict Action Against Pakistan In The Aftermath Of Pulwama Attack

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
home delivery
IS HOME DELIVERY OF FOOD ALLOWED?
ATM
BANKS, ATM TO REMAIN OPEN
COVID-19
RIJIJU: ALL SPORTS CAMPS TO SHUT
Big Bazaar
BIG BAZAAR DELIVERY PERMISSABLE
Omar Abdullah
OMAR ABDULLAH'S LITTLE HUMOUR
COVID-19
DELHI LANDLORDS UNDER THE RADAR