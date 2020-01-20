Josh Inglis Defies Cricketing Physics To Execute A Picture-perfect Paddle Scoop

Josh Inglis has delighted the cricket fans with his impressive paddle scoops on a couple of occasions in this season. However, he executed a picture-perfect scoop on this occasion during the Big Bash League (BBL) match between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Thunder at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Monday.

Josh Inglis' picture-perfect paddle scoop

This had happened during the fourth over of the Perth Scorchers run chase which was bowled by Brendan Doggett. On the very first delivery, the bowler had bowled a straight one on the line of the three stumps. However, instead of playing it straight or across, Inglis decided to bring some innovation to his shot by resorting to his signature paddle scoop.

But what stood out here was that he had nailed this shot to perfection and that on the ball which was bowled in the line of the stumps. He got the desired result as the ball cleared the boundary ropes and hit the advertising board.

''Oh! Have a look at that. That is brilliant. That's remarkable, you just gotta sit and admire the skill, the execution and the knowledge'', said the commentators on air.

The video was posted by the Big Bash League on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

The emergence of Josh Inglis continues. This guy's got game! #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/fy4Vr9SyKD — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 20, 2020

Opener Inglis scored an unbeaten quickfire half-century and put on a 100-run opening stand along with Liam Livingstone in the hosts' run chase of 154. Earlier, the visitors after winning the toss and electing to bat were restricted to 153/5 thanks to some disciplined bowling effort by Jhye Richardson, Chris Jordan, and Fawad Ahmed. Jordan was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/28 in his four overs at an economy rate of 7.00.

For the Thunder, opening batsman Alex Hales top-scored with a splendid 59-ball 85 at a strike rate of 144.07. His knock included 10 boundaries and three maximums.

Inglis was eventually dismissed for a 41-ball 58 but it was too little too late as the opening duo had already added 136 runs for the opening wicket. It was a mere formality from thereon as the hosts registered an eight-wicket win with 27 balls to spare.

