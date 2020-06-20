JP Duminy Names Rohit Sharma As His Favourite Batsman, Says 'I Like His Pick-up Pull Shot'

Former South African all-rounder JP Duminy picked Rohit Sharma as his favourite Indian batsman, during an Instagram live session with former Zimbabwe pacer Pommie Mbangwa. With 648 runs under his belt, Sharma was the highest run-scorer in the 2019 World Cup with an average of 81.00 from just nine matches. He also went on to become the first batsman to score five centuries in a single edition of the tournament.

In a chat with Mbangwa, Duminy stated that he liked Rohit's pick-up pull shot.

"Rohit Sharma is my favourite batsman, I like his pick-up pull shot," Duminy told Mbangwa during the chat.



Now a vice-captain of the ODI squad, Sharma, has played 224 ODIs, 108 T20Is, and 32 Tests so far. He has also scored 14,029 runs across all formats. He is the only player in the world to have three double tons to his credit in ODI cricket.

He also holds the record for the highest individual score in the 50-over format for his knock of 264 runs against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens. Last year, the right-handed batsman also started opening in Test cricket and immediately captured the imagination of all cricket fans.

Nasser Hussain Claims Rohit Sharma Needs To Do Just THIS To Be 'successful' In Australia

Former England skipper Nasser Hussain opined that Indian opener Rohit Sharma could taste instant success as a Test opener in Australia if he 'sees out' the first half an hour in the middle. India are scheduled to tour Australia for a four-match test series in December-January which includes a Day/Night Test at the Adelaide Oval. The former England batsman opined on how the supreme talent Rohit Sharma should use technique as a tool to beat the Australians and become successful as a Test opener in his first biggest long-format series at the top of the order.

Speaking on a chat show in Sony Ten's 'Pit Stop', the former England skipper heaped praise on Rohit Sharma and said that other cricketers picked the Hitman as their favourite player when asked. Nasser Hussain believes that if Rohit Sharma 'sees through' the first 30 minutes of the game, then he will go on to dominate the game. Hussain also suggested that Rohit Sharma uses technique to stay alive at the start of the game, much like how skipper Virat Kohli did so while facing James Anderson in the game against England.

