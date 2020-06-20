Virat Kohli's Latest Watch Worth Nearly 1.5 Months' Salary Of Any Grade A Pakistani Player

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli is widely regarded as one of the greatest modern-day batsmen in the world. The prolific run-scorer is also an extremely wealthy cricketing personality, with Forbes pegging him as 66th highest-paid athlete in the world. With the coronavirus-induced India lockdown in place, Virat Kohli recently took to social media and shared a casual picture of himself while he continues to stay indoors amidst the pandemic.

Virat Kohli watch: Cricketer gives a sneak peek at his timepiece

In his recent post, Kohli can be seen casually sitting his balcony and taking in the Mumbai monsoon. However, he can also be seen sporting an exquisite Rolex Cosmograph Daytona watch. The extravagant watch blends technology with its elegant detail and stylish aesthetics. Its key features include allowing drivers to measure travelling time and it also reads average speeds.

The elegant Virat Kohli watch is estimated to be worth ₹860,700 ($11,286). Interestingly, the Virat Kohli watch worth is almost double the salary of a Grade A Pakistani cricketer, according to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) figures. Earlier in May, the PCB announced the list of their centrally contracted players where they revealed the salary of the players according to the grading system. Grade A players in Pakistan receive an approximate ₹5,20,000 ($6,798) per month.

Virat Kohli watch

Great weather in Mumbai. Sitting out enjoying the beginning of my first proper experience of Mumbai monsoon. Couldn't be a better time to start reading something. 🌧️📖 pic.twitter.com/uEQOEQLRhr — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 18, 2020

Virat Kohli salary and net worth

According to Forbes, the Virat Kohli net worth figure are estimated to be ₹196 crore ($26 million) as of the 2019-20 fiscal year. A major part of his net worth comes from his business investments and endorsements. The Virat Kohli net worth also comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active Indian cricket player, which comes up to ₹7 crore ($925,730) per annum. The Kohli salary figure clocks in at ₹24 crore ($3.1 million) per year, considering that he earns ₹17 crore ($2.24 million) per season from the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as well. Apart from his IPL contract, he also adds to his net worth through endorsing brands like Audi, Flipkart, Google, Hero MotoCorp, Puma, Uber and Valvoline.

Virat Kohli house in Worli, Mumbai

In 2016, Virat Kohli moved to Mumbai and bought himself a swanky new home in Worli. The Virat Kohli house is on the 35th floor of C-Wing in the Omkar 1973 Towers. Still under construction, the residence features a stunning view of the Arabian sea where the cricketer along with his wife Anushka Sharma will finally move upon its completion. The couple is currently residing in another Worli-based apartment.

Disclaimer: The above Virat Kohli salary, Virat Kohli watch, Virat Kohli net worth and Virat Kohli house information is sourced from various websites and media reports. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of Virat Kohli salary, Virat Kohli watch, Virat Kohli net worth and Virat Kohli house figures.

