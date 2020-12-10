JS Vs CK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Lanka Premier League 2020 Match Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Quick links:
The Jaffna Stallions will go up against the Colombo Kings side in Match 18 of the Lanka Premier League 2020. The JS vs CK match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 pm IST at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota on December 10. Here is our JS vs CK playing 11, JS vs CK Dream11 prediction, JS vs CK Dream11 team and JS vs CK Dream11 top picks.
Also Read: Virat Kohli & KL Rahul Jump Up A Place Each In Latest ICC T20I Rankings For Batsmen
Currently, the Stallions are a point ahead of the Kings on the points table. Stallions are currently second on the table, while Kings are third. A win for the Stallions will take them to the same number of points as current leaders Dambulla Viiking, while a win for the Kings will help them jump to the second spot, pushing Stallions to third. The last time these two teams faced each other, it was the Kings who won the match by 6 wickets.
Dambulla Viiking add another two points with this win and leap to the top 1⃣of the table !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! #එක්වජයගමූ #WinItTogether #ஒன்றாகவெல்வோம் #LPL2020 #LPLT20 #LPL #My11CircleLPL @dambullaviiking pic.twitter.com/BcySc7HPo0— Lanka Premier League (@LPLt20official) December 9, 2020
Coming into this match, both teams lost their previous matches and will be looking to bounce back with a win. The Stallions lost to the Tuskers by 6 wickets in their previous match, while the Kings lost to the Gladiators by 8 wickets. Despite those losses, both teams will be expected to provide fans with a great contest when they take the field on Thursday.
Also Read: Mohammad Kaif Shares What Can Dent India's Chances In ICC T20 World Cup 2021
JS Squad: Avishka Fernando, Tom Moores(w), Minod Bhanuka, Thisara Perera(c), Shoaib Malik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhananjaya de Silva, Chaturanga de Silva, Usman Shinwari, Suranga Lakmal, Duanne Olivier, Johnson Charles, Kyle Abbott, Binura Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Prabath Jayasuriya, Nuwanidu Fernando, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Maheesh Theekshana, Kanagarathinam Kabilraj, Theivendiram Dinoshan
Also Read: English All-rounder Ben Stokes Pens A Touching Tribute For His Late Father Ged
CK Squad: Dinesh Chandimal(w), Laurie Evans, Thikshila de Silva, Angelo Mathews(c), Andre Russell, Ashan Priyanjan, Isuru Udana, Qais Ahmad, Dhammika Prasad, Dushmantha Chameera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Manpreet Gony, Karim Sadiq, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Amila Aponso, Tharindu Kaushal, Kalana Perera, Navod Paranavithana, Lahiru Udara, Himesh Ramanayake, Tharindu Ratnayake
Also Read: 'He Doesn’t Take Pressure At All': Virender Sehwag Criticises Glenn Maxwell Once Again
Dinesh Chandimal
Wanindu Hasaranga
Andre Russell
Duanne Olivier
As per our JS vs CK Dream11 prediction, JS should be the favourites to win the match.
Note: The JS vs CK Dream11 prediction, top picks and JS vs CK Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The JS vs CK match prediction does not guarantee positive results.
Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
India vs Australia: Our batting depth without David Warner will be tested, says Steve Smith
19 mins ago
Sourav Ganguly & Jay Shah to continue atop BCCI as SC lists key hearing for January
36 mins ago
BBL 2020 on Dream11: Points system and how to play the game with new tournament rules
54 mins ago
India vs Australia: 'Happy to do whatever is best for team': Smith on returning to captaincy
1 hour ago
Harbhajan Singh relives first Test wicket with popular rap song on Instagram: WATCH
1 hour ago
Adam Gilchrist launches BBL 2020 with cracking shots, Yuvraj Singh reacts: WATCH
1 hour ago