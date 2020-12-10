JS Vs CK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Lanka Premier League 2020 Match Preview

The Jaffna Stallions will go up against the Colombo Kings side in Match 18 of the Lanka Premier League 2020. The JS vs CK match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 pm IST at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota on December 10. Here is our JS vs CK playing 11, JS vs CK Dream11 prediction, JS vs CK Dream11 team and JS vs CK Dream11 top picks.

Also Read: Virat Kohli & KL Rahul Jump Up A Place Each In Latest ICC T20I Rankings For Batsmen

JS vs CK live: JS vs CK match prediction and preview

Currently, the Stallions are a point ahead of the Kings on the points table. Stallions are currently second on the table, while Kings are third. A win for the Stallions will take them to the same number of points as current leaders Dambulla Viiking, while a win for the Kings will help them jump to the second spot, pushing Stallions to third. The last time these two teams faced each other, it was the Kings who won the match by 6 wickets.

Coming into this match, both teams lost their previous matches and will be looking to bounce back with a win. The Stallions lost to the Tuskers by 6 wickets in their previous match, while the Kings lost to the Gladiators by 8 wickets. Despite those losses, both teams will be expected to provide fans with a great contest when they take the field on Thursday.

Also Read: Mohammad Kaif Shares What Can Dent India's Chances In ICC T20 World Cup 2021

JS vs CK live: Squads for JS vs CK match

JS Squad: Avishka Fernando, Tom Moores(w), Minod Bhanuka, Thisara Perera(c), Shoaib Malik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhananjaya de Silva, Chaturanga de Silva, Usman Shinwari, Suranga Lakmal, Duanne Olivier, Johnson Charles, Kyle Abbott, Binura Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Prabath Jayasuriya, Nuwanidu Fernando, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Maheesh Theekshana, Kanagarathinam Kabilraj, Theivendiram Dinoshan

Also Read: English All-rounder Ben Stokes Pens A Touching Tribute For His Late Father Ged

CK Squad: Dinesh Chandimal(w), Laurie Evans, Thikshila de Silva, Angelo Mathews(c), Andre Russell, Ashan Priyanjan, Isuru Udana, Qais Ahmad, Dhammika Prasad, Dushmantha Chameera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Manpreet Gony, Karim Sadiq, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Amila Aponso, Tharindu Kaushal, Kalana Perera, Navod Paranavithana, Lahiru Udara, Himesh Ramanayake, Tharindu Ratnayake

Also Read: 'He Doesn’t Take Pressure At All': Virender Sehwag Criticises Glenn Maxwell Once Again

JS vs CK Dream11 prediction: Top picks for the JS vs CK match

Dinesh Chandimal

Wanindu Hasaranga

Andre Russell

Duanne Olivier

JS vs CK Dream11 prediction: JS vs CK Dream11 team

JS vs CK live: JS vs CK match prediction

As per our JS vs CK Dream11 prediction, JS should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The JS vs CK Dream11 prediction, top picks and JS vs CK Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The JS vs CK match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Sri Lanka Cricket / Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.