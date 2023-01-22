'Just Need To Control Line And Length': Mohammed Shami Gives Golden Advice To Umran Malik

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami believes that young Umran Malik can ‘rule the world’ if works hard on his line and length. Shami thinks that Umran has raw pace due to which he has a bright future. The Jammu Kashmir young speedstar has impressed with his pace but he has not been accurate with his line and length which has resulted in him leaking runs.

'we can rule the world'

In a conversation with Umran Malik available on bcci.tv Shami said, “There’s only one piece of advice I want to give. I don’t think it’s easy to play against the pace that you have. Just that we need to work a little on line and length. If we can get a command over it, we can rule the world. You have a lot of power, and the future is bright. Best wishes for you, hope you do well”.

When Umran asked how Shami remained so calm during the match Shami said, “When you are playing for the country, you shouldn’t put pressure on yourself. You should keep trusting your skills. You tend to get carried away when under pressure.

“But, when you keep your cool and keep trusting your skills, you have a better opportunity to execute your plans. When you are doing well, then the importance of focusing is more”.

'it’s white-ball cricket, anybody can get hit'

“Keep your smile on, it’s white-ball cricket, anybody can get hit. But keep believing in your skill and keep an eye on the pitch and bowl accordingly", Shami added.

Mohammed Shami has been leading the Indian pace attack for a long time now and has also performed well over the years. Shami is everyone's idol and considering new and young pacers coming in the Indian team day by day Shami can be a perfect guide for them due to his skills and experience.

Umran Malik has also impressed everyone with his pace and has also feared batsmen with his pace. Umran in the guidance of Shami can turn into an absolute gem and his pace will certainly benefit the Indian team in the coming years.

Very few bowlers in India can bowl close to 150 and after some time their pace also decreases but Umran's case is different; he bowls constantly at 150 clicks and his pace also never decreases. Umran is going through a situation where he needs right and if he gets it he can be a legendary bowler in cricketing history.