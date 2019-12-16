Rishabh Pant Notches Maiden ODI 50, Says He Just Wants To Learn & Improve Everyday

It seems like the tables have turned for Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant as his performance under pressure against the Windies in the opening ODI is being praised by many. The visitors defeated India by eight wickets in the first One-Day International to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series in Chennai. Things got difficult for India when Rohit Sharma was sent back for 36 after which youngsters Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant added 114 runs for the fourth wicket. Iyer scored 70 while Pant scored 71. Speaking about his performance at the post-match press conference Pant said that there is nothing like a natural game and the player should have to bat according to the situation.

"There is nothing like the natural game you have to bat according to the situation or team demand. You can only be good if you bat according to the situation. I want to focus on my process as a player. You have to believe in yourself. I'm only focusing on what I can do whatever team management decides is good for the team," Pant told reporters.

"Personally, if I play for India every inning is important for me. As a youngster, I just want to learn and improve myself each and every day of cricket I'm playing," Pant said.

With this innings, Pant also notched up his maiden ODI half-century. Emphasising on the need of having a partnership, Pant said, "When I was batting with Iyer and our motive was to build a partnership and to take the game to 35-40 overs. As long the partnership will last we will capitalise it more in the end," he added.

Virat Kohli heaps praises on Pant and Iyer

“Very good signs for us with the performances of Iyer and Pant. Rohit and I, not clicking today gave a good opportunity for the youngsters to stitch together a partnership," said Virat at the post-match presentation

