Shimron Hetmyer Slams Fifth ODI Century Against India To Ease Indies' Chase Of 288

West Indies' Shimron Hetmyer on Sunday, December 15, slammed his fifth One-Day International century in the first ODI against India at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. While chasing a target of 288, Hetmyer came in to bat as the Indies lost opener Sunil Ambris early to Deepak Chahar. Hetmyer notched up his 100, laced with eight fours and four sixes off just 85 deliveries at a strike rate of 117.65. Opener Shai Hope also notched up his half-century in the pursuit of chasing India's 287.

Windies win the toss, ask hosts to bat; India post 287/8

After being asked to bat first by West Indian skipper Kieron Pollard, India were in trouble after losing the wickets of KL Rahul and skipper Virat Kohli in the seventh over. Things got even more difficult when Rohit Sharma was sent back for 36 after which youngsters Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant added 114 runs for the fourth wicket to steady the Indian innings. Iyer scored 70 while Pant scored 71 runs. Kedar Jadhav, who made a comeback also chipped in with an essential 35-ball 40 as India posted 288/8 in their 50 overs. Sheldon Cottrell, Keemo Paul and Alzarri Joseph starred with the ball for Caribbeans with two wickets each.

Umpiring error almost benefits Jadeja

This had happened on the fourth ball of the 48th over bowled by Keemo Paul. Paul had bowled one right on the blockhole as Jadeja defended it and ran for a quick single. Roston Chase quickly ran, collected the ball and took an aim at the non-striker's end. Everything seemed normal at that moment but the West Indian players including skipper Kieron Pollard appealed for a run-out as they believed that the batsman was short of his crease. This had happened after replays were shown where Jadeja had not made his ground as the ball hit the stumps. The Windies players then urged the umpire to refer it upstairs and after some hesitation, he gave in and did the needful. The third umpire ruled the decision in the visitors' favour as the Men In Blue lost a crucial wicket just at the wrong time.

