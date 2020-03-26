Justin Langer Says 'mental Health' Of Players, Staff Living Alone To Be Monitored By CA

Australian head coach and former cricketer Justin Langer recently announced that Cricket Australia (CA) will be closely monitoring the health of all its players who are currently living alone in isolation. His decision comes in wake of the ongoing worldwide crisis caused by the highly contagious coronavirus outbreak. While speaking with an online cricket portal, Justin Langer said that CA is actively discussing about the importance of keeping an eye on their players as well as support members to look after their mental health.

Justin Langer expresses concerns for player’s safety during coronavirus outbreak

In the interview, Justin Langer said that CA has “incredible resources” for all their players and staff members. He also said that they discuss about leadership on a daily basis and caring about people is an “important” part of any leadership. Justin Langer went on to add that CA has appointed several professional development managers and psychologists in various states of the country.

Coronavirus impact on Australian cricket

Due to the ongoing lockdown caused by the coronavirus, the ODI series between Australia and New Zealand in March 2020 got postponed until further notice. Even the much-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) in India was recently postponed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Several top-performing Australian cricketers like David Warner, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell and Pat Cummins were slated to appear in the upcoming Indian T20 carnival originally scheduled to commence at March 29.

IPL 2020: David Warner, Steve Smith to wait further as coronavirus looms on

Attacking Australian opening batsman David Warner is widely regarded as one of the best batsmen in IPL history. David Warner was slated to lead Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening match against Mumbai Indians on April 1 before the coronavirus forced worldwide cricketing events to be temporarily put on hold. Meanwhile, the Australian presence in the Indian tournament is not limited to their cricketers and match officials alone. At present, former cricketer Shane Warne is one of the co-owners of a popular franchise, Rajasthan Royals.

