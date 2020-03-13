The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

IPL 2020: Shane Warne Faces Flak For Asking Twitterati About Postponement Of Tournament

Cricket News

IPL 2020: Shane Warne took to Twitter where he asked about the postponement of IPL 2020 by tagging several cricketers. Read further to know more about it.

Written By Jatin Malu | Mumbai | Updated On:
IPL 2020

Coronavirus has continued to affect cricketing events across the world and IPL 2020 is no exception. While the Indian Government has cleared that they will not allow spectators in the stadium and the matches can be played behind the closed doors, the state governments are also not interested in hosting the games now in the wake of Coronavirus threat. As a result, the BCCI on Friday, declared that the tournament has been postponed to April 15. Incidentally, that is the day when the Indian government's travel ban on overseas residents comes to an end.

 ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Franchises invited for crucial Governing Council meeting after coronavirus scare

However, moments before the decision was taken, Australian legendary spinner Shane Warne has asked about the schedule of the IPL 2020. On Friday, Shane Warne took to Twitter where he asked about the postponement of IPL 2020 by tagging several cricketers. Let's take a look at Shane Warne's tweet.

Shane Warne' Tweet on IPL 2020

 ALSO READ | IPL 2020 likely to suffer ₹10000 cr loss if called off due to coronavirus: Report

Twitterati immediately started replying to Shane Warne's tweet. Some said that he had not tagged Sourav Ganguly, who is the BCCI President while others said that he was so concerned about the schedule because of money. Let's take a look at a few reactions.

 ALSO READ | IPL 2020: CSK CEO hints at tournament cancellation after Coronavirus travel restrictions

 ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Sachin Tendulkar troubled me more than Shane Warne in leg-spin: Inzamam ul Haq

IMAGE COURTESY: SHANE WARNE INSTAGRAM

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Kamal Nath
KAMAL NATH WRITES TO MP GUV. READ
Akhilesh
SP COUNTERS YOGI GOVT'S POSTER
Raj Thackeray
RAJ THACKERAY DOWNPLAYS CORONAVIRUS
Congress
MANISH TEWARI: COVID19 A BIO-WEAPON
NO "JYOTIRADITYA SCINDIA-LIKE" FIGURE IN MVA ALLIES: AJIT PAWAR
Sachin Tendulkar
SACHIN OPENS UP ON COVID 19