IPL 2020: Shane Warne Faces Flak For Asking Twitterati About Postponement Of Tournament

Coronavirus has continued to affect cricketing events across the world and IPL 2020 is no exception. While the Indian Government has cleared that they will not allow spectators in the stadium and the matches can be played behind the closed doors, the state governments are also not interested in hosting the games now in the wake of Coronavirus threat. As a result, the BCCI on Friday, declared that the tournament has been postponed to April 15. Incidentally, that is the day when the Indian government's travel ban on overseas residents comes to an end.

However, moments before the decision was taken, Australian legendary spinner Shane Warne has asked about the schedule of the IPL 2020. On Friday, Shane Warne took to Twitter where he asked about the postponement of IPL 2020 by tagging several cricketers. Let's take a look at Shane Warne's tweet.

Shane Warne' Tweet on IPL 2020

Twitterati immediately started replying to Shane Warne's tweet. Some said that he had not tagged Sourav Ganguly, who is the BCCI President while others said that he was so concerned about the schedule because of money. Let's take a look at a few reactions.

He has tagged everyone except the man who will actually take decision @SGanguly99 — Bishwatoodeep (@Bishwa73406818) March 13, 2020

I think it is Silly question from you. Australia do not want any spectators in 2 ODI, and you still want IPL to continue which has over 50 games and more crowd than you could imagine in any ground in Austtalia? — Ankit (@Anks84) March 13, 2020

Hey warnie, aus playing nz now! U dont tweet abt that but care more abt money laden @IPL !! — suresh shrestha (@kabulube) March 13, 2020

You tagged lot of big names but forgot main name @SGanguly99 who only knows answer of your question. #IPLYesOrNo — Piyush P Patel🇮🇳 (@the_p_cube) March 13, 2020

bc poori team ko tag kr diya — R a H u L 👻 (@_Anxiety______) March 13, 2020

