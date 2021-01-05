Justin Langer Hails Team India's Discipline While Playing In Australia In Last Two Series

Australian head coach Justin Langer has lauded Team India's discipline in the last two Test series Down Under (one in the 2018/19 season where Kohli & Co. had registered a 2-1 win in the four-match series while the other one happened to be during the first two matches of the ongoing series.)

Coming back to the ongoing series, the visitors had shown a great amount of commitment and character to come back and win the second Test at the MCG just 10 days after they were outclassed in the opening contest in Adelaide.

'So well-disciplined': Justin Langer

"Their greatest strength over the last couple of series has been their discipline. They (India) have been so well disciplined. I have loved the last two Tests because the wickets have been a contest between bat and ball and you have got to work a bit harder and that is what Test cricket is all about,” said Langer at a virtual press conference ahead of the SCG Test. “So, I think, there is the factor of the wickets that we have played on, there is certainly some seam movement, there was a little bit of swing in both those wickets. India have taken a straighter line to a couple of our batters and set the fields accordingly,” the former Australian opener added.

Both teams look to secure the Test series

Australia drew first blood in the pink-ball Test match at the Adelaide Oval that had ended inside three days. A determined Team India then staged a remarkable comeback by registering a famous win in the Boxing Day Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground to keep the series alive.

India were without the services of regular skipper Virat Kohli and frontline pacer Mohammed Shami in the second Test. While Kohli had flown back to India on paternity leave, Shami was ruled out for the remainder of the Test series after suffering a wrist fracture while batting during the second innings of the Adelaide Test.

Stand-in-captain Ajinkya Rahane successfully led the team from the front with an impactful 112 on a difficult MCG wicket for which he was also adjudged the Man of the Match for his outstanding knock.

Both teams will be hoping to secure the four-match series by winning the SCG Test. The winner of this contest will ensure that they at least do not end up losing the Test series.

