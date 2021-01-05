Josh Lalor Manages To Save His Head Post A Well-directed Bouncer From Counterpart Wes Agar

Tail-ender batsman Josh Lalor almost got a taste of his own medicine by an awkward delivery from his counterpart, Wes Agar, during the Big Bash League (BBL) match between Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Renegades at the Adelaide Oval on Tuesday.

'Fast bowler to fast bowler'

This happened during the 19th over of Renegades' run chase. On the third delivery, Strikers' frontline pacer had bowled a well-directed bouncer from nowhere and almost ended up flooring the batsman. However, Lalor somehow managed to show a great presence of mind and brought his bat in the middle just in the nick of time to duck the bouncer successfully and also ended up saving his head. Luckily, nothing untoward happened and the match progressed smoothly. The Melbourne fast bowler was seen smiling after taking a single and getting to the non-strikers' end.

The video was posted by the Big Bash League on their official Twitter handle and it was captioned as 'Fast bowler to fast bowler. Josh Lalor would probably approve now he's safely at the non-strikers'

Fast bowler to fast bowler. Josh Lalor would probably approve now he's safely at the non-strikers #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/tkgX4jxAeZ — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 5, 2021

Adelaide Strikers register convincing win

Adelaide skipper Alex Carey won the toss and elected to bat first and at one point, it seemed as if the hosts would suffer a batting collapse after being reduced to 72/4 in the 11th over. However, middle-order contributions from Ryan Gibson (43*) and, Jake Weatherald (51) helped the Strikers post a respectable total of 171/5 in their 20 overs.

In reply, the visitors lost the key wicket of skipper Aaron Finch for a golden duck before Mackenzie Harvey (34) and, wicket-keeper batsman Sam Harper (31) carried out the rescue act to a certain extent with a 67-run stand for the second wicket and once the duo was dismissed in quick succession, the 2018/19 edition winners lost wickets at regular intervals as a result of which their run chase ran out of fire and brimstone.

Only two batsmen in the rest of their batting line-up - Beau Webster (10) and, Jake Fraser-McGurk could succeed in getting into double figures as Finch & Co. were bundled out for 111 in the final over.

In the end, the Adelaide Strikers registered a convincing win by a huge margin of 59 runs.

