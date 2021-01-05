Coach Justin Langer Backs A Struggling Steve Smith To Rediscover His Rhythm In SCG Test

Australia batting mainstay Steve Smith is going through a lean patch in the ongoing series but head coach Justin Langer feels the batsman will find his form in the third Test against India.

"Imagine how good we will be when he does start batting -- that's how I look at it. He hasn't had the best of series so far. He will be the first to admit that. My gosh, what I know about great players, the longer they miss out, the sooner they are coming good again," Langer said during a virtual press conference. "That puts a big smile on my face. How do you coach Steve? I don't coach Steve Smith. Steve Smith coaches himself and I am sure he is going to work it out," he added.

Meanwhile, Steven Smith on the other hand was the top-ranked batsman in red-ball cricket prior to the four-match home Test series against India. However, with scores of 1, 1, 0 & 8 in four innings meant that the elegant number three batsman dropped down to the third spot with 877 points. It now remains to be seen whether 'Smudge' can rediscover his mojo in the next two Test matches that will be played in Sydney and Brisbane respectively.

Both teams look to secure the Test series

Australia drew first blood in the pink-ball Test match at the Adelaide Oval that had ended inside three days. A determined Team India then staged a remarkable comeback by registering a famous win in the Boxing Day Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground to keep the series alive.

India were without the services of regular skipper Virat Kohli and frontline pacer Mohammed Shami in the second Test. While Kohli had flown back to India on paternity leave, Shami was ruled out for the remainder of the Test series after suffering a wrist fracture while batting during the second innings of the Adelaide Test.

Stand-in-captain Ajinkya Rahane successfully led the team from the front with an impactful 112 on a difficult MCG wicket for which he was also adjudged the Man of the Match for his outstanding knock.

Both teams will be hoping to secure the four-match series by winning the SCG Test. The winner of this contest will ensure that they at least do not end up losing the Test series.

