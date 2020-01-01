Kevin Pietersen Cracks The Code For England's Win Against The Proteas In Second Test

Former England batsman, Kevin Pietersen on Wednesday cracked the code that might help England win the second Test after facing a crushing defeat by 107 runs against South Africa in the first Test. Pietersen stated that the team will have to drop either of the two veteran pacers, Stuart Broad or James Anderson, in order to win the second Test commencing from January 3 at Newlands in Cape Town. Instead of one of the pacers, Pietersen called in for an extra batsman in the team.

England HAVE TO drop either Broad or Anderson for Newlands & play another batter, if they want to win...! — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) January 1, 2020

Pietersen's tweet, however, counters head coach Chris Silverwood, who opined that a spinner would prove more effective at Newlands and rooted for Somerset-lad Jack Leach to make his way into the team. Furthermore, Silverwood hinted at dropping one of the two pacers and said that the team was ready to make a 'big decision'. Skipper Joe Root also echoed the same opinion after the first Test as he felt that there was a need for a spinner in the team.

Archer's injury scare

England's pace spearhead Jofra Archer has come under the scanner of an injury and is doubtful of playing the second Test against South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town. During the team's training session on Wednesday, Archer complained of sore elbow and subsequently bowled only six balls during the training session. The second Test between England and South Africa begins on January 3.

This adds to the visiting English team's illness woe which has affected twelve of the players including skipper Joe Root as well. Archer's mighty spell which comprised of a tactical short ball ploy helped him bag six wickets in the first Test at the Centurion. However, England lost the first Test to the Proteas by 107 runs.

South Africa draw first blood

The change in top-management reaped immediate dividends for Cricket South Africa as the Proteas beat mighty England in the Boxing Day Test by 107 runs. Coming back from a series of five losses, South Africa looked determined to clinch the first Test of the two-month-long England visit as they posted a gritty total of 284 in the first innings owing to a significant contribution by wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock for which he was named the Player of the Match. In response, England could only manage 181 as veteran Proteas pacer Vernon Philander wreaked carnage.

