Justin Langer Says Chris Green 'looks In Really Good Spirits' To Make His Test Debut

Australian head coach Justin Langer is optimistic that all-rounder Chris Green will be available for the Day-Night Test match against India that will be played at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. Green was struck on his head while fielding by an aggressive straight drive from tail-ender Jasprit Bumrah on Day 1 (Friday) of the three-day practice game between India and Australia A at the Sydney Cricket Ground as a result of which he was ruled out of the contest and Pat Rowe was named his replacement.

'Fingers crossed'

"Fingers crossed (about Green's availability). The guys from Australia A arrived a couple of hours ago. He turned up with a big smile on his face," ESPNcricinfo quoted Langer as saying to Channel Seven. "[There's a] massive opportunity potentially ahead for him to make his Test debut. He looks in really good spirits. He's got training tomorrow and Wednesday. Fingers crossed he'll be right to go -- he's a real talent," he added.

Injury concerns for Australia ahead of Pink-Ball Test match

Heading into Thursday's pink-ball Test match, the hosts are already in a spot of bother as two of their openers will be missing the contest due to injury concerns. David Warner had sustained a groin injury during the third ODI against India whereas Will Pucovski, who was all set to make his debut has been ruled out due to concussion after being hit on the helmet by the young speedster Kartik Tyagi during a practice match on Tuesday.

It remains to be seen whether Joe Burns and veteran batsman Shaun Marsh will be roped in as the openers for the upcoming Test match. At the same time, it also remains to be seen whether Green will be fully fit not only to take part in the contest but also make his Test debut for Australia.

