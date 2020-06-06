Kagiso Rabada Says It Will Be Really 'bizarre' If Cricket Is Played Behind Closed Doors

South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada has said the playing behind closed doors would "feel really bizarre" and the support from the crowd will be missed during international matches. Meanwhile, all the global sporting events have either been postponed or canceled since the month of March due to the global pandemic.

'The world needs to move on': Kagiso Rabada

"The world needs to move on, but the disease cannot spread. Therefore, you cannot have any people in the stadiums. It is going to feel really bizarre, playing here at home, during franchise games, sometimes the stadium is empty, but on an international circuit, it will feel really weird," said Rabada during an Instagram live session on the official handle of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals.

It is being speculated for some time now that cricket will be played behind closed doors as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus.

"You would be playing against some of the best players in the world. There would be no support. But at the end of the day, competition would be there; no one wants to get dominated. It does not matter who you are. So the competition will be there. People will be able to see cricket on their television screens," he added.

Rabada was all set to represent Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 but has been suspended indefinitely as of now. The Delhi franchise had finished third last season after losing to the eventual runners-up Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 2. At the same time, a newly established Delhi franchise (formerly known as Delhi Daredevils till the 2018 edition) had qualified for the Playoffs after a long wait of seven years.

International cricket will make a return in July as England and West Indies will be facing each other in a three-match Test series. These Tests will be played across two venues and both of them have been selected as bio-secure venues.

The ICC has already issued guidelines for safely resuming cricket. It has said the chartered flights should be used for travel for some period of time. The ICC also said that international teams should strongly consider travelling with a medical doctor. Travelling teams should ensure that necessary arrangements are in place to support a team member should they test positive while on tour.

The players and the umpires have also been asked to maintain social distancing on the cricket field including no handing over of player items -- cap, towels, sunglasses, jumpers -- to the umpire or teammates.

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image Courtesy: AP)

