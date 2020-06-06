Young Proteas Pacer Kagiso Rabada Says That Sledging Is A Part Of The Game

South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada has said that sledging is a part of the game and there is no fast bowler who will like to be nice to the batsman. Rabada was doing an Instagram live session on the official handle of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals where the pacer was asked about his aggression on the field.

'A part of the game': Kagiso Rabada

"A lot of people think I have a short temper. The thing is that sledging is a part of the game. No fast bowler is going to be nice to the batsman. But what we need to understand is that it is never personal. After the game, you shake hands, respect each other's crafts and move on," Rabada said during an Instagram live session on the official handle of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals.

ICC had penalised the young speedster for celebrating aggressively after having dismissed the English skipper Joe Root during the home Test series against England earlier this year. Rabada was fined 15% of his match fees and also missed out on the fourth and final Test match due to this incident. England went on to win the series 2-1. He has also received a demerit point for the same. The demerit points handed by the ICC were met with a mixed response as many former cricketers criticised the apex body for being too harsh.

Rabada was all set to represent Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 but has been suspended indefinitely as of now. The Delhi franchise had finished third last season after losing to the eventual runners-up Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 2. At the same time, a newly established Delhi franchise (formerly known as Delhi Daredevils till the 2018 edition)had qualified for the Playoffs after a long wait of seven years.

