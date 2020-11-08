Kagiso Rabada's Brilliant Inswinger Leaves David Warner Stunned & His Stumps Shattered

Delhi pacer Kagiso Radaba's thunderous delivery completely left Hyderabad skipper David Warner baffled during their Qualifier 2 encounter at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

'Some things never change'

On the very first delivery of the second over in Hyderabad's run chase, Rabada had bowled an inswinging yorker that hit Warner's pads. The southpaw had supposedly attempted to flick the ball towards the leg side by moving far away from the stumps but such was the pace of the delivery that there was nothing much the opening batsman could do about it as he had to walk back to the pavilion very early for just a couple of runs to his name.

Rabada celebrated as there if there is no tomorrow while a shell-shocked Warner was in two minds wondering what had happened.

Watch how Rabada's brilliant inswinger made Warner look completely clueless:

Dhawan's stellar knock helps Delhi post 189/3

Delhi skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bat first on a wicket that is expected to be on the slower side during the second innings. In-form opener Shikhar Dhawan continued his good run as he scored his sixth IPL half-century. The stylish opener was involved in an 86-run stand with Marcus Stoinis (38) for the first wicket. The Caribbean power-hitter Shimron Hetmyer also chipped in with an important knock of an unbeaten 42 as Delhi posted a stiff total of 189/3 from their 20 overs.

The Shreyas Iyer-led side would end up sealing a maiden final berth should they emerge victorious in Abu Dhabi while David Warner & Co. would make a third final appearance if the result goes in their favour. They had won the title in 2016 and had finished as the runners-up in the 2018 edition after losing to Chennai in a lop-sided contest.

