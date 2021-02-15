Now, Pietersen Cries 'Eng Didn't Pick Best Team' As India Rips Apart Visitors At Chepauk

Just a day after blaming the turning pitch at Chepauk for England's crumbling batting unit, former cricket Kevin Pietersen has now blamed the visitors for not picking their 'best team' against India in the second Test. Referring to the exclusion of Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler from the squad, Pietersen said that England 'can't complain' as they didn't pick their best team and added that he is missing James Anderson 'big time'. The veteran speedster has been rested for the second Test after having wreaked havoc against India in the first Test at Chepauk.

The former England batsman also lauded skipper Virat Kohli as the Indian notched up another half-century on a pitch where most batsmen struggled to even get going. Meanwhile, on Sunday, when the Men in Blue rattled English batsmen for merely 134, Pietersen had taken a sarcastic dig at the hosts for 'preparing such a brave wicket' when India were already one down in the series. He had boldly predicted that Kohli & Co. would have lost the second Test as well had the Indian skipper lost at the toss.

He’s the greatest batter in the game of cricket playing right now - @imVkohli!



England didn’t pick their best team so can’t complain.



Missing Jimmy, BIG TIME!

Ashwin notches up 5th ton

After having registered his 29th five-for on Sunday, Ravichandran led the Indian attack on day 3 as he notched up his fifth Test ton on a dusty Chennai pitch. The Indian bowling all-rounder stitched a significant 100-run stand with skipper Virat Kohli after the hosts lost half their side cheaply. Ashwin smashed 14 fours and 2 maximums as he extended India's lead to over 450 before England dismissed the whole side. Moeen Ali and Jack Leach led England's attack with the ball in the second innings as the spin duo shared 4-wickets each. England needs 435 with two days of play remaining in the second Test currently.

Ashwin mutes noise over pitch

Downplaying the uproar over the turning pitch at the Chepauk in the second India-England Test, Ravichandran Ashwin mentioned he is unsure whether the England players have any complaints about the pitch and that it is quite natural for people to come up against adverse conditions and then be taken aback by it.

"I don't know if they have complaints. If they do, it's quite natural for people to come up against adverse conditions and then be taken aback by it. In all honesty, in the 7 days of Test cricket we have played s far, England have played really well, competed really well. But time and again, there are conditions which will challenge you, be it spin or be it seam," the veteran offie said.

