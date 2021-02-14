Netizens Remind Pundits Of Stark Green Pitch At Lords In 2018 As Uproar Over Chepauk Grows

As former cricketers continue to downplay Team India's success so far in the second Test by pinning it on the turning Chepauk pitch, netizens have taken to Twitter to remind pundits of India's endeavours away from home on surfaces suiting the home side. Highlighting the stark green pitch at Lords in 2018, several netizens have called out the hypocrisy by veterans for criticizing the turning pitch at Chepauk despite England winning the first Test at the same ground. Earlier in the day, former English cricketers Michael Vaughan and Kevin Pietersen had blamed the dusty pitch at the Chepuak as the reason behind England's crumbling batting unit with the visitors being bundled out for merely 134.

Young Indian cricketer Riyan Parag also reminded critiques of the 2018 Lord's pitch as they vented out their frustration Sunday after England failed to outdo the Indian spinners. The India-England match in 2018 at Lords was played on a perfect green track saw Virat Kohli & Co. suffer a humiliating defeat by an innings and 129 runs on Day 4 as England ended up taking a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. In the same match, none of the Indian players had managed to score the 50-run mark as James Anderson and Stuart Broad wreaked havoc on the flat green pitch. At the same time, this was also Team India's biggest defeat at the venue since 1974 where the Indian team led by the late Ajit Wadekar had lost by an innings and 285 runs.

Here's how netizens reacted to the uproar over Chepauk pitch:

If you can produce a garden on Day 1 in lords, a pitch full of cracks on GABBA but when an Indian pitch turns and bounces, if you cry - that's just hypocrisy and double standards. This is also a test for the foreign batsman like swing and bounce is a test for Indians #INDvENG — Srihari Jagannathan (@sriharicsb) February 14, 2021

So the wicket in Lords last year was pathetic too? Grow up yo — Riyan Parag (@ParagRiyan) February 14, 2021

Just like when India travelled to Lords in 2018. Looks a pitch to suit the home team. Cry more 👍🏽 pic.twitter.com/qfMwYxyuRI — 🏆 (@Klopps_Kopites) February 14, 2021

This is Ashwin's revenge for the lush green English pitches that Jimmy Anderson gets in Lords. 😇 — Kumar Shubham (@professor_WTAF) February 14, 2021

Lords green pitch, Johannesburg bouncy pitch was wow

Chennai dry pitch is treacherous minefield👍 #ENGvIND — Abhinandan Nahata (@cricketgyani_an) February 14, 2021

Bhogle schools analyst complaining of pitch

'Voice of Cricket' Harsha Bhogle schooled an analyst on Sunday when he demanded that the Men in Blue be docked of points from their World Test Championship (WTC) bag for the turning surface at Chepauk. The Indian commentator highlighted that such pitches make batting a skill and discover those who are ready to face the challenge when it gets tough. Citing India's victory at Lord's and England's win in Mumbai during previous tours, Bhogle added that one cannot become great by 'complaining'.

On the other hand, spin maestro Shane Warne schooled Michael Vaughan as the latter blamed the pitch for India grabbing the advantage in the ongoing Test. Warne highlighted that the pitch has been the same since day 1 but England bowlers have failed to bowl brilliantly whereas Indian batsmen have been on top of their game. The duo engaged in a war of words on Twitter as they fought over the part of the pitch in the game so far.

India dominate 2nd Test

After having registered 329 in the first innings of the second Test, Indian bowlers tormented the English bowling lineup with Ravichandran Ashwin yet again leading the attack. The local lad registered his second consecutive five-for as India bowled out England for merely 134. Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, and Stuart Broad were Ashwin's targets on Day 2 of the second Test. Debutant Axar Patel also had an impressive start to his Test career as he claimed the wickets of in-form Joe Root and Moeen Ali. Ben Foakes top-scored for England with 42 runs holding one end strong as wickets fell from the other end. India now lead by 212 runs with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill on taking on the attack.

