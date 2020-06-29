Mohammad Kaif Visits Memory Lane With 1998 Photo Of Virender Sehwag And Harbhajan Singh

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif recently shared a throwback image featuring off-spinner Harbhajan Singh and former India opener Virender Sehwag when the trio played together during their Under-19 days. Mohammad Kaif, Virender Sehwag and Harbhajan Singh were the part of 1998 India U-19 squad that failed to win the World Cup that year.

Also Read: 'What A Tour!: Yuvraj Goes Gaga Over Dinesh Mongia's 'jawaani', Sourav Ganguly Joins Chorus

Mohammad Kaif shares throwback image with Virender Sehwag and Harbhajan Singh

In the throwback picture, Mohammad Kaif, Harbhajan Singh and Virender Sehwag could be seen dressed formally with a BCCI logo and Under-19 embedded on their coats. Harbhajan Singh also commented on Mohammad Kaif's latest post -

Recently, Mohammad Kaif had also featured in yet another throwback image which was shared by his former Team India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh. The picture which was famous 2002 NatWest series which featured the likes of Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman, Harbhajan Singh, Dinesh Mongia and Yuvraj Singh himself. Sourav Ganguly also recalled the fond moments from the iconic tour and commented that the memory might be from 2002.



Also read: Mohammad Kaif Reveals Reason Behind Him And Yuvraj Singh Failing In Test Cricket

Mohammad Kaif, Harbhajan Singh and Virender Sehwag's international careers

While the trio may not have won the U-19 World Cup while playing together, but they certainly left their mark in international cricket with their performances. Mohammad Kaif ended up playing just 13 Test matches for India in which he accumulated 624 runs at an average of just 32.84 with one century to his name.

Also read: Sourav Ganguly Confirms Virat Kohli's Indian Team Won't Have Training Camp Before August

His ODI career record is much better compared to Tests, having accumulated 2,753 runs from 125 matches. Mohammad Kaif was instrumental in Team India reaching the final of the 2003 World Cup as well as helping the team win the 2002 Natwest Series final against England at Lords under Sourav Ganguly's leadership.

Also read MS Dhoni Blends Sourav Ganguly And Rahul Dravid's Styles Of Captaincy: Lalchand Rajput

Harbhajan Singh and Virender Sehwag also had illustrious careers, winning the T20 and ODI World Cups. Coming to their on-field performances, Harbhajan has bagged 417 wickets from 103 Tests, 269 wickets from 236 ODIs and 25 wickets from 28 T20Is he played for India during his cricketing career, while Virender Sehwag scored 8,586 runs in 104 Tests, 8,273 runs in 251 ODIs and 394 runs in 19 T20Is he played for India.

(IMAGE: MOHAMMAD KAIF / INSTAGRAM)