'What A Tour!: Yuvraj Goes Gaga Over Dinesh Mongia's 'jawaani', Ganguly Joins Chorus

Former Team India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh reminisced his younger days with the Men in Blue as he shared an old picture of his teammates, mostly from the famous 2002 NatWest series. Taking to social media, the World Cup-winning all-rounder shared a picture of the then Men in Blue comprising of the likes of Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman, Harbhajan Singh, Dinesh Mongia, Mohammad Kaif and the man himself - Yuvraj Singh. BCCI President and then-Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly also joined the throwback chorus, recalling the fond moments from the iconic tour and commented that the memory might be from 2002.

'Jawaani ke din'

Ganguly reminisces younger days with Men in Blue

Yuvraj blows away lockdown blues with memories

The 2002 Natwest series

Widely regarded as one of the best ODIs ever in cricket, the 2002 Natwest Final ODI between India and England is one of the most memorable matches for Indian cricket fans. It was a memorable victory for Team India as well, as they stole victory from England's hands courtesy of a brilliant inning from Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif. Stitching a significant partnership of 121 runs when India had lost the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and skipper Sourav Ganguly early in the innings it was the duo of Kaif-Yuvraj that helped India make a comeback. Unfortunately, Yuvraj Singh could not finish the match for India as he got out at 69 but Kaif continued the show and took the Men in Blue across the line.

Ganguly's iconic celebration

After the infamous victory, it was skipper Sourav Ganguly's aggressive celebration that grabbed eyeballs making the victory even more historic. Ganguly had removed his shirt at the Lord's balcony to celebrate and eventually photographing the historic moment. The skipper had later revealed that he did it to level up England's Andrew Flintoff who had celebrated in a similar manner after England's victory in Mumbai during the previous tour.