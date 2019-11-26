Kane Williamson Apologises To Jofra Archer For Alleged Racial Abuse; Wins Praise

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has once again exhibited his exemplary sportsman spirit in the light of the recent developments with English pace bowler Jofra Archer. Williamson offered his apologies to Archer on behalf of the people of New Zealand and made it clear that they did not, in any way, support the racial slur that Jofra was allegedly at the receiving end of.

New Zealand is a strong supporter of multiple cultures

A bit disturbing hearing racial insults today whilst battling to help save my team , the crowd was been amazing this week except for that one guy , @TheBarmyArmy was good as usual also — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) November 25, 2019

In a move that has won the hearts of many fans, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson came out and issued an apology to English pacer Jofra Archer for the alleged racial abuse that he faced. When England played New Zealand at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui this week, a racist slur was hurled towards Jofra Archer by a spectator at the stadium. Jofra later made a tweet about the same on his social media.

This just shows the class and integrity of New Zealand Kane Williamson and sums up the last week. — Michael Frankland (@frankland75) November 26, 2019

Addressing a news outlet, Williamson spoke about how the incident was against the very foundation of the New Zealand culture. It was not supported by any member of the team or the fans. Williamson emphasised that New Zealand is a multi-cultural country which promotes respect to all members of the society. NZC (New Zealand Cricket) is investigating into the issue and Williamson conveyed that the board would try to take actions that lead to the curbing of such incidents.

Williamson, an ambassador of the spirit of cricket

Kane Williamson is not only one of the biggest figures in World Cricket, but the NZ skipper also exemplifies the Spirit of Cricket. During the World Cup, the West Indies fell short of chasing NZ's total and Carlos Brathwaite's maiden ODI century went in vain. After the match, Williamson consoled Brathwaite and pictures of the same went viral. There have been multiple other instances where Kane Williamson has upheld the spirit of sportsmanship.

