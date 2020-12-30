Kane Williamson's Dominating 129 Vs Pakistan For 23rd Test Hundred: WATCH

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson led his side to a thrilling victory over Pakistan in the first Test of the ongoing two-match series at the Bay Oval. Left to negotiate 90 overs on Day 5, the Pakistani batsmen folded out just a few minutes before the close of play. Skipper Kane Williamson was adjudged as Player of the Match for his overall tally of 150 runs in the five-day thriller.

New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st Test: Black Caps celebrate after leaping 1-0 above Pakistan

New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st Test: Kane Williamson hammers 23rd Test ton

On the opening day of the recently-concluded Test match, New Zealand reached 222-3 before stumps on Day 1, with captain courageous Kane Williamson batting at the crease on 94*. He reached his three-figure mark the very next morning to notch up his 23rd century in the format. Employing an enterprising stroke-play, captain Williamson scored a gritty 129 from 297 balls and backed up his century recital with a rapid 21 in his side’s second innings.

Here is a look at the highlights of Kane Williamson’s match-winning ton; watch video

A look into Kane Williamson's centuries and stats in international cricket

Kane Williamson's stats in international cricket compose of some staggering numbers. The cricketer made his international debut in 2010. Since then, he has represented his nation in 82 Tests, 151 ODIs and 62 T20I matches. As of now, he is currently one of the best all-format batsmen in the world and is rated by many alongside the likes of Virat Kohli and Steve Smith.

In 143 Test innings, the right-handed batsman has aggregated 6,877 runs at an average of 52.90. Kane Williamson's centuries include 23 hundreds, as well as 32 half-centuries in the format. Meanwhile, in limited-overs, the cricketer has compiled 7,838 runs in ODIs and T20Is combined with 13 tons.

New Zealand vs Pakistan live streaming details for 2nd Test

The New Zealand vs Pakistan live stream will not be made available through television in India. However, fans can catch NZ vs PAK live in India on the FanCode app. For NZ vs PAK live score, one can visit the social media pages of the two cricket boards. The second and final Test of the series will be played between January 3 and 7 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Kane Williamson wife and family

Prior to the series, Kane Williamson became father to a baby girl on Wednesday, December 16. The cricketer took to his Instagram account and confirmed the news for his fans.

It's a girl! 👶



Congratulations to the New Zealand skipper ❤️



📸 Kane Williamson pic.twitter.com/EB6v5JDzqz — ICC (@ICC) December 16, 2020

Kane Williamson's wife, Sarah Raheem (now Williamson), was raised in England before shifting to New Zealand and is a nurse by profession. Both Kane and Sarah married each other in a private ceremony in November this year. The cricketer has not publicly revealed much about his love life and even his wedding was reportedly attended by only his family and close friends.

Image source: Black Caps Twitter

