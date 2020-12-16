Kane Williamson Blessed With Baby Girl, Fans Congratulate Him And Partner Sarah Online

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson became father to a baby girl on Wednesday, December 16. The cricketer took to his Instagram account and confirmed the news for his fans. Wishes came pouring in from all corners of social media for Kane Williamson baby girl, with fans congratulating the cricketer and his wife Sarah Williamson.

Kane Williamson baby: ICC congratulates Black Caps skipper

It's a girl! 👶



Congratulations to the New Zealand skipper ❤️



📸 Kane Williamson pic.twitter.com/EB6v5JDzqz — ICC (@ICC) December 16, 2020

Fans wish Kane Williamson upon the birth of his first child

Kane Williamson is one of the most-liked cricketing personalities in the world. Not only is the Black Caps skipper known for his batting audacity, but the prolific run-scorer is also popular for his sporting traits and graceful presence on a cricket field. Fans of the cricketer from across the world took to their social media accounts and extended their wishes for him. Here is a look at some of the wishes by fans for Kane Williamson and his new-born baby.

Congratulation 🤩🤩 For Baby Girl 😘 — Nikita Malviya🇮🇳 (@NkMalviya10) December 16, 2020

#KaneWilliamson

One of the most loved cricketer around the world

Congratulations to the new parents !

Wishing you and your new born girl a lifetime of good health & happiness 🙏 pic.twitter.com/8m6bD89yfs — Millennials United (@90sKids_United) December 16, 2020

Congratulations to the New Zealand skipper ❤️ to be a father of a baby 🍼🍼 #baby#KaneWilliamson#Williamson pic.twitter.com/9wppG7i4Ck — ABDULLAH NEAZ (@abdullah_neaz) December 16, 2020

I have always believed girls are the pride of their parents and they bring the utmost selfless infinite joy and respect to the family

I am sure she will ur biggest confidence going forward good luck kane and Sarah may she brings all the happiness in the world for u — Anonymous Sam (@AnonymousSam6) December 16, 2020

Congratulations Champ❤️



A man with 0 haters — SOHAiL♛ (@iamsohail_1) December 16, 2020

@mohsinaliisb Badhaiya sir, Williamson ko beti hui hai 💐💐 — Sparsh Bhardwaj🇮🇳 (@iamSBhardwaj) December 16, 2020

Who is Kane Williamson wife?

Kane Williamson's wife name is Sarah Raheem (now Williamson). She was raised in England before shifting to New Zealand and she is a nurse by profession. Both Kane and Sarah married each other in a private ceremony in November this year. The cricketer has not publicly revealed much about his love life and even his wedding was reportedly attended by only his family and close friends.

A look into Kane Williamson stats in international cricket

The Kane Williamson stats in international cricket composes of some staggering numbers. The cricketer made his international debut in 2010. Since then, he represented his nation in 81 Tests, 151 ODIs and 60 T20I matches. As of now, he is currently one of the best all-format batsmen in the world and is rated by many alongside the likes of Virat Kohli and Steve Smith.

In 141 Test innings, the right-handed batsman has aggregated 6,727 runs at an average of 52.55. Williamson has also plundered 22 centuries and 32 half-centuries in the format. Meanwhile, in limited-overs, the cricketer has compiled 7,838 runs in ODIs and T20Is combined.

Kane Williamson in New Zealand vs Pakistan 2020 series

Kane Williamson is now set to lead New Zealand in their upcoming home series against Pakistan. The New Zealand vs Pakistan 2020 itinerary composes of three T20Is and two Test matches between December 18 and January 7 next year.

