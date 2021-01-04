Kane Williamson Breaks HUGE All-time New Zealand Record After Becoming World No.1 In Tests

The emergence of Kane Williamson both as a leader as well as a player has proved to be beneficial for New Zealand cricket. The cricketer has established himself as an invaluable asset for his national side. The stellar batsman has accumulated several accolades in his illustrious career and has added yet another feather to his hat.

NZ vs PAK 2nd Test: Kane Williamson overtakes Stephen Fleming to record most 50+ scores in Test cricket for New Zealand

With his phenomenal consistency with the bat in all three formats, Kane Williamson is widely regarded as a modern-day great. The batsman has been instrumental in guiding his side to a number of monumental victories over the years. The New Zealand skipper once again proved his mettle in the opening Test against Pakistan and helped his side register a crucial victory with a sensational century.

The prolific run-scorer is showing no signs of stopping down and crossed the 50-run mark on yet another occasion in the longer format. With his 32nd half-century, the 30-year-old now has the most fifty-plus scores (which included both fifties and hundreds) for New Zealand in Test matches. Having crossed the coveted figure 56 times, the cricketer has gone past former New Zealand captain, Stephen Fleming, who has achieved the feat 55 times. Kane Williamson's stellar knock in the second Test against Pakistan has also helped his side stage a fighting comeback in the match and has put New Zealand in the driver's seat.

Kane Williamson's position in the ICC Test rankings is yet another testament to the player's remarkable skills with the bat. With 890 points to his name, the cricketer currently holds the top spot in the ICC Test rankings for batsmen. Indian captain, Virat Kohli, with 879 points, is the closest to Williamson.

Kane Williamson stats in international cricket

Having played 82 Test matches so far in his career, the cricketer has amassed 6980 runs in the format. The player has smashed 24 centuries, and 32 half-centuries in red-ball cricket for his nation. The batsman also has contributed significantly towards the success of his team in limited-overs cricket. With 6173 runs in ODI cricket, and 1723 runs in the shortest format, Kane Williamson has led the New Zealand side from the front.

