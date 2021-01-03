PM Modi Dials Sourav Ganguly, Wishes For BCCI President's 'speedy Recovery'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialled BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Sunday morning to check up on his health, as per sources. The Prime Minister made a courtesy to the former India captain and also spoke to his wife Dona Ganguly. The BCCI President had undergone angioplasty on Saturday after he suffered a minor cardiac arrest. Prime Minister Modi also wished for Ganguly's speedy recovery.

Sourav Ganguly's health update

The BCCI President was admitted to Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata where he continues to be monitored. In a bulletin on Sunday morning, the hospital said, "Ganguly had an uneventful last night and presently Afebrile (not feverish)... He is sleeping now."

His blood pressure was 110/70 and oxygen saturation level is 98 per cent, the bulletin stated, as per PTI. The doctors will be performing another routine ECG on Sunday morning.

Ganguly was rushed to the Woodlands hospital after experiencing chest pain while working out in the gym at his residence. After getting tests done, it came to light that the former Indian captain was suffering from a cardiac issue, but his condition is reported to be stable.

"Mr. Sourav Ganguly, 48 years old, President BCCI, former Captain of Indian Cricket team and eminent personality suffered from chest discomfort while doing treadmill at his home gym. He had a family history of IHD ØE Ischemic heart disease. When he came to the hospital at 1 pm, his pulse was 70/min, BP 130/80 mm of Hg and other clinical parameters were within normal limits. His ECG showed hyperacute ST-segment elevation in inferior leads and lateral leads. Echo showed mild inferior wall hypokynaesia with preserved overall left ventricular function. He is stable hemodynamically. He has received loading doses of dual antiplatelets and statin and is undergoing primary angioplasty now," Woodlands Hospital had said in a statement on Saturday.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankar had paid the former India captain a visit on Saturday to check up on his health. Several cricketers and cricketing board across the globe also wished for Ganguly's speedy recovery.

