Kane Williamson Can't Wait For His Quarantine Period To End As IPL 2020 Nears

Kane Williamson has said that he just cannot wait to get back to the cricket field after completing his quarantine period for the IPL 2020 that gets underway on September 19. The complete schedule of this year's marquee event was announced on Sunday and title-holders Mumbai Indians will be locking horns against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings in the season opener in Abu Dhabi.

Williamson will be donning the Sunrisers Hyderabad jersey. In fact, he had led the 2016 winners to the finals in the 2018 edition where they went down to CSK in a lop-sided final.

'Very exciting opportunity': Kane Williamson

“It is great that IPL is going ahead and all the players can get over to Dubai and quarantine and then start looking forward to playing some cricket. I know for everybody out there, it’s been a long time between any sort of normality so it is a very exciting opportunity,” said Williamson while interacting in a video that was posted by SRH on their official YouTube channel. “I’m sure it will be a longish six days, but it will be fine at the same time. I am looking forward to catching up with all the guys. I will make sure I get through some fitness and exercise and do a bit of reading. Let’s see where the quarantine takes me, I will start acclimatising, I suppose,” the elegant Kiwi skipper added.

SRH in IPL

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be hoping to add yet another feather in the cap by winning their second title in IPL 2020 that will be played in the UAE from September 19 to November 10. SRH who will be led by the gutsy David Warner had won their maiden trophy in the 2016 edition. The 'Orange Army' is staying at Ritz Carlton, Dubai.

IPL schedule announced: Mumbai Indians to take on Chennai Super Kings

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is nearly two weeks away and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) finally released the much-awaited IPL schedule on Sunday. As reported earlier, defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener on September 19 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

The cricketing carnival will be played across three venues - Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi. According to the newly announced IPL time table, Dubai will host 24 games, Abu Dhabi will host 21 games while Sharjah will be hosting 12 games.

The 53-day tournament will witness 10 afternoon matches starting at 3:30 PM (IST) while the evening matches will start at 7:30 PM (IST).

Meanwhile, this will also be the first time that an IPL final will be played on a weekday. The tournament decider will be played on November 10 i.e. on the day of Diwali.

