Kane Williamson Shares THIS Unique Record With IPL Teammate David Warner In Test Cricket

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has been in sensational form in the ongoing New Zealand vs Pakistan Test series. The right-handed batsman, who led his side to a comprehensive win in the first Test by scoring a glorious 129 (1st innings), carried his staggering form into the New Year as he smashed the fourth double-century (238) of his career on Day 3 of the New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd Test to help the hosts take command of the game. Not surprisingly, Williamson broke many records after his monumental effort to kickstart 2021 as the World's No.1 ranked Test batsman.

Kane Willamson breaks plethora of records with fourth double ton of his career

💯💯 Kane Williamson brings up his double ton!



What an innings by the New Zealand captain! That is his fourth double century - joint-highest with Brendon McCullum among New Zealand batsmen!

Williamson joined his Hyderabad IPL teammate David Warner at the third spot in the list of batsmen to have scored the most number of Test centuries since 2010 with 24 tons each to their names. The list is topped by Virat Kohli (27) while Steve Smith occupies the second position with 26 hundreds. Former England captain Alastair Cook holds the fourth place with 23 tons.

Most Test Centuries since 2010



Virat Kohli 27

Steve Smith 26

Kane Williamson 24

David Warner 24

Sir Alastair Cook 23 #NZvPAK — Fox Sports Lab (@FoxSportsLab) January 4, 2021

The 30-year-old Williamson also recorded the most fifty-plus scores (which included both fifties and hundreds) for New Zealand in Test matches. Having crossed the coveted figure 56 times, Williamson went past former New Zealand captain, Stephen Fleming, who has achieved the feat 55 times. Moreover, Williamson also recorded the highest score by a New Zealand batsman in Tests against Pakistan.

Kane Williamson stats

Williamson has featured in 82 Test matches so far in his career, having scored 6980 runs in the format to go with 24 centuries, and 32 half-centuries. The batsman also has contributed significantly towards the success of his team in limited-overs cricket. With 6173 runs in ODI cricket, and 1723 runs in the shortest format, Kane Williamson stats make for a staggering read.

New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd Test: Watch New Zealand vs Pakistan live in India

The Pakistan tour of New Zealand is not a televised event in India. However, cricket fans can catch the New Zealand vs Pakistan live streaming on the FanCode app. For NZ vs PAK 2020 live scores, one can visit the social media pages of the two cricket boards.

