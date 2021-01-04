David Warner Claims To Be In Doubt For 4th Test Even If Passed Fit To Play In Sydney

Australian batsman David Warner has spoken on his availability on being in contention for the India vs Australia 3rd Test which is scheduled to be played at the SCG. However, the star player also mentioned that he could miss out on featuring in the fourth and final Test of the India vs Australia tour. This could be a possibility even if he is fit enough for the SCG game.

India vs Australia 3rd Test: Warner injury update

David Warner, who has been nursing an injury to his groin since November, had a media interaction on Saturday where he spoke about how he is “doing everything” to play in the 3rd test match. Speaking with Fox Sports, Warner mentioned how he will be in contention for selection for the third Test after the team checks his fielding abilities. He said that he knows how he can manage the running between the wickets, the shot-making and it is about whether or not he has that capacity of catching the balls, left and right. Warner added how he has to be agile enough to make sure that he is taking those chances.

The Australian star conceded that he remains doubtful about featuring in both the remaining Test matches. The former vice-captain mentioned how playing 2 Test matches within 13 days will be “probably be quite difficult” for him. He claimed that he might have to try and do some rehab in between the matches to keep up his strengthening. Should Warner fail to achieve 100% fitness, the batsman is glad that he will get a well-deserved break after the India series, although it is expected that he will play at the SCG even if he achieves 90-95% of fitness as Australia's batting needs more strengthening with the series being on the line at 1-1.

Andrew McDonald provides David Warner injury update

Speaking on Warner’s fitness, Australia's assistant coach Andrew McDonald mentioned how the decision to play Warner, who is not fully fit in the third Test at the SCG, will depend upon the conversation of the player and head coach Justin Langer. Speaking with the media last week, McDonald mentioned how Warner may not be 100% as he is coming off an injury and we may never know more about his fitness until he gets out there in the middle. He ended the conversation by saying how the head coach is pretty open with the players in terms of giving them accountability around the same.

