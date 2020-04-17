Kuldeep Yadav Recalls Incident When Skipper MS Dhoni Lost His Cool On The Chinaman

Indian cricket team's former captain MS Dhoni is widely regarded as the best skipper having achieved numerous feats including being the only captain to win the ICC treble during his tenure. The Ranchi-lad is known for his leadership and captaincy skills and ability to remain calm under pressure, taking the game deep and also winning it. It is because of his composure during crucial moments, that Dhoni has earned the title of 'Captain Cool.'

However, very rarely has Dhoni lost his calm and has been seen angry on-field. Recalling one such incident, India's ace chinaman Kuldeep Yadav revealed what the skipper told him when he asked Dhoni whether he gets angry or no.

'Am I mad?'

Yadav remembered the incident during India's match against Sri Lanka in Indore when the spinner was at the receiving end of Captain Cool's wrath. It was after Kusal Perera hit Yadav for a boundary and despite Dhoni's suggestion, the chinaman bowled the same ball only to be reverse-sweeped for another boundary. Kuldeep Yadav remembered that he got very scared after that when Dhoni came to him and angrily asked whether he was mad to give some suggestion after playing 300 ODIs.

Yadav added that he was thrilled with the incident and when they were on their way back to the hotel, he questioned the skipper if he gets angry. Captain Cool had then responded by saying that he does not get angry anymore and the last time he had got angry it was 20 years back. Dhoni said that since he is experienced he feels that when someone does not listen, he does scold, but that is not his anger.

The then-skipper also revealed that no one has seen his anger yet. He used to get extremely during Ranji Trophy matches. Kuldeep also revealed that the former captain also told him that there has been instances of him getting angry while playing for India as well but then he chose to keep mum.

