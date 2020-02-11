NZ Vs Ind: KL Rahul Extends Golden Kiwi Summer By Smashing 4th ODI Hundred

India took on New Zealand in the 3rd and final ODI of the 3-match series on Tuesday. The Kiwis have already clinched the series as the hosts won the first two games comprehensively. After the Kiwis won the toss, they invited the Men in Blue to bat first.

NZ vs Ind: KL Rahul brings up a fine century

KL Rahul, who has had an unforgettable tour of New Zealand so far, brought up a fine century off 104 balls. KL Rahul came at a crucial time when the team was reeling at 62/3 after 12.1 overs. KL Rahul, along with Shreyas Iyer, started the rebuilding process as both of them played sensible cricket and kept the scoreboard ticking.

They kept hitting the odd boundary and didn't let the run rate slip. Shreyas Iyer reached his fifty and soon KL Rahul followed. The duo stitched a 100-run partnership before Shreyas Iyer was out for 62 off James Neesham.

NZ vs Ind: KL Rahul and Manish Pandey resurrect the Indian innings

Manish Pandey, who replaced Kedar Jadhav in this game, joined KL Rahul at the crease. Both started playing positively and piled up runs for India. They formed a 107-run partnership before KL Rahul got out for 112 trying to up the ante. Manish Pandey was batting on 42 and India were 269/5 after 46.4 overs.

Earlier after put into bat, India had a terrible start to their innings as opener Mayank Agarwal's stumps were left in a mess by Kyle Jamieson for just 1. Kyle Jamieson set up the Karnataka batsman's wicket beautifully. He kept bowling outswingers and got one to straighten just a little from good length which was enough to go past Mayank Agarwal's defence.

India skipper Virat Kohli joined Prithvi Shaw at the crease. But once again, Virat Kohli failed to score big as he got out to Hamish Bennett for just 9. Prithvi Shaw who was playing fluently was joined by Shreyas Iyer. Both steadied the Indian innings after two early wickets. Just when it looked India had some sort of partnership going, Prithvi Shaw ran himself out for 40 as the team's score was 62/3.

NZ vs Ind: BCCI's tweet for KL Rahul

💯



ODI century No.4 and his first at No. 5. What an impressive knock this has been from the versatile @klrahul11. He brings up his century in 104 balls with 9x4 and 1x6.#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/q8Vi5BK1I0 — BCCI (@BCCI) February 11, 2020

IMAGE COURTESY: BCCI TWITTER