Kapil Dev Slams Pakistan Amid COVID-19, Tells 'stop Activities At Border, Build Hospitals'

Former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev believes that it is necessary to focus on more important things like the resumption of school and colleges rather than thinking about cricket. This comes as cricket has been shot severely with the Coronavirus outbreak forcing several tournaments and series being cancelled or postponed. The World Cup-winning captain raised concern about the young generation who is not able to go to schools or colleges and stated that he wants schools to reopen first and sports will happen eventually.

Kapil Dev also reiterated his stance on Shoaib Akhtar's proposal of an India-Pakistan series to raise COVID-19 relief friends. Speaking to a news daily on Saturday, Dev stated that India and Pakistan should play matches but that is not a priority at the moment. He added that if Pakistan needs money then they should stop the activities at the border and the money spent there can be used to build hospitals and schools. Furthermore, he also urged religious organisations in India to come ahead and donate in the need of the hour.

Akhtar's India-Pak proposal shot down

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar had proposed a three-match series between the arch-rivals at a neutral venue to raise COVID relief funds. Akhtar's proposal was recently turned down by legendary Indian batsman Sunil Gavaskar who remarked that there were more chances of snowfall in Lahore than of a bilateral series between India and Pakistan. World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev also opposed the proposal straightaway by stating that India has enough resources.

CAC member Madan Lal stated that India cannot play Pakistan without the government's green signal. Former IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla also rejected the proposal and termed it a 'comical' one.

Shoaib Akhtar, well-known as the 'Rawalpindi Express' appealed for India's help, seeking the supply of 10,000 ventilators to aid Pakistan's crippled medical infrastructure. He added that "Pakistan will remember this gesture forever."

One of the most significant aspects of the global battle against Coronavirus has been ensuring the supply of essential medical materials, ranging from face-masks, to key drugs, to ventilators - with just about every nation, from developed to developing - struggling to make do.

