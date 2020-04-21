Sreesanth Joins Veterans In Rejecting Shoaib Akhtar's India-Pak Proposal; Details

Tainted Indian cricketer Sreesanth on Tuesday joined the bandwagon of former Indian cricketer who have strongly opposed former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar's proposal of an India-Pakistan bilateral series. The former Pakistan speedster had proposed a three-match series between the arch-rivals at a neutral venue to raise COVID relief funds. Sreesanth who last played for the Men in Blue, stated that since the country is not in 'good terms' with Pakistan there is no possibility of a series.

"We are not in good terms with Pakistan so, India first and health first. Personally, I am not in favour of playing any match against Pakistan unless the relations between the two countries improve,'' said Sreesanth during an Instagram Live.

READ | Sreesanth Hopes For A Miracle As He Believes He Has No 'realistic' Chance Of A Comeback

Veterans downplay Akhtar's proposal

Akhtar's proposal was recently turned down by legendary Indian batsman Sunil Gavaskar who remarked that there were more chances of snowfall in Lahore than of a bilateral series between India and Pakistan. World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev also opposed the proposal straightaway by stating that India has enough resources.

CAC member Madan Lal stated that India cannot play Pakistan without the government's green signal. Former IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla also rejected the proposal and termed it a 'comical' one.

READ | Harbhajan Singh Rejects Shoaib Akhtar's India-Pak Series Proposal, Calls It 'unnecessary'

The BCCI had banned Sreesanth for life in August 2013 along with his Rajasthan Royals teammates Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan for indulging in alleged spot-fixing in the IPL of that year. Sreesanth, who will be 37 years of age by the time the ban ends, will be eligible to play cricket professionally and can be associated with the sport as a coach or mentor or TV commentator/expert in the future.

Shoaib Akhtar requests India for ventilators

Shoaib Akhtar, well-known as the 'Rawalpindi Express' appealed for India's help, seeking the supply of 10,000 ventilators to aid Pakistan's crippled medical infrastructure. He added that "Pakistan will remember this gesture forever."

One of the most significant aspects of the global battle against Coronavirus has been ensuring the supply of essential medical materials, ranging from face-masks, to key drugs, to ventilators - with just about every nation, from developed to developing - struggling to make do.

READ | Shahid Afridi 'Shocked' At Kapil Dev's Response To Akhtar's Proposal; Backs Yuvraj Singh

READ | Shoaib Akhtar Requests India To Provide 10,000 Ventilators For Struggling Pakistan