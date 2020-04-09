Shoaib Akhtar Requests India To Provide 10,000 Ventilators For Struggling Pakistan

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar recently opined that India and Pakistan must help each other during these tough times that the world is suffering from. Akhtar emphasised on how the coronavirus pandemic can only be beaten if both countries join hands. The ex-fast bowler also had a special request for India.

Shoaib Akhtar requests India for ventilators

Talking to the PTI on Wednesday, Shoaib Akhtar, popularly known as the 'Rawalpindi Express'. to help the crippling Pakistani medical infrastructure with 10000 ventilators and added how "Pakistan will remember this gesture forever.". One of the biggest ways that the coronavirus is wreaking havoc on nations is by exhausting the countries of their medical facilities, eventually resulting in more deaths. According to the Johns Hopkins University, Pakistan currently has 4263 cases while India has 5916 cases of infection. In times like these, Shoaib Akhtar urged both countries to come together despite ideological and religious differences.

Shoaib Akhtar also proposed a three-match ODI series between India and Pakistan to raise funds for coronavirus relief in both countries. The 'Rawalpindi Express' added that the matches could be held at a neutral venue like Dubai and players can be flown out of the city in chartered planes.

Although Akhtar had a strong rivalry on the field with many Indian players, he did not appreciate the criticism thrown at India's 2011 World Cup-winning cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh off late. Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh stepped up to contribute to Shoaib Akhtar's former teammate Shahid Afridi's foundation in Pakistan to battle coronavirus in the country. Much like the duo, Akhtar claims that people deriding the duo are 'inhumane' as humanity is the need of the hour.

Lastly, the pacer also thanked India and its people, recalling his experiences in the country while working as a TV pundit and seeing the difficulties many people face up close.

