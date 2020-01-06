The Debate
Kapil Dev Turns 61; Cricket Fraternity Wishes The 1983 World Cup Hero On His Birthday

Cricket News

The man who helped India make a mark in international cricket by lifting the first World Cup for the country, Kapil Dev celebrated his 61st birthday on Monday

The man who helped India make a mark in international cricket by lifting the first World Cup for the country, Kapil Dev celebrated his 61st birthday on Monday. The legendary cricket who is remembered for his 1983 World Cup heroics was flourished with praises and best wishes on the occasion. Former teammates including Bishan Singh Bedi and current Indian team players took to social media to wish the veteran. 

Birthday wishes pour in

India's 2002 Natwest series hero, Mohammad Kaif tweeted, "Many more happy returns of the day @therealkapildev Paaji. Thank you for inspiring a whole generation of youngsters," while former batsman VVS Laxman wrote, "Wishing you a day filled with happiness and a life filled with joy. A very happy birthday @therealkapildev Paaji." ICC also paid a tribute to India's World Cup hero as it posted: 

Dev's 1983 innings against Zimbabwe

After losing the fourth wicket in the match, Kapil Dev recollected how he was upset for a moment but his unplanned arrival turned out to be a blessing in disguise for Team India in that tournament. Once he was set at the crease, Dev decided to just make the most of the opportunity and enjoy himself out there as he had nothing to lose as such.

In another interview, Dev's teammate and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar called his innings of 175* as the 'innings which was of the highest class that did not just win India the match, but changed the face of Indian cricket forever.' It was a bold claim considering that the innings was never broadcasted on television.

