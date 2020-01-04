Former Skipper Kapil Dev Picks The Best All-rounder The Indian Cricket Team Has Ever Had

Former Indian skipper and cricket legend, Kapil Dev on Saturday revealed who is the best all-rounder in the Indian Cricket Team. The World Cup-winning captain unconventionally chose former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the best all-rounder the Indian team has ever had and added that people don't realise this.

'People fail to realise this'

In an interview with a leading news daily, the veteran all-rounder said, "There are many players who are performing well but I think the biggest all-rounder is MS Dhoni. People fail to realise this, why should we only consider those who bat and bowl as all-rounders? Why not those who bat and keep the wickets too? Dhoni is a wicketkeeper and batsman and has contributed immensely to the team."

In the same interview, Kapil Dev also spoke about the idea of four-day tests which has been doing rounds and has received mixed response from Cricket Boards and players as well. Dev slammed the idea and labelled it 'Horrible!' He added that five-day cricket is a tradition and you have to keep these traditions alive. Furthermore, Dev opined Test cricket should remain like it is because that is how it all started and also said that it is more important to think how to garner more crowd than tinker with the format of the game.

Dhoni Bags Skipper & Wicketkeeper Role In Australia's ODI Team Of The Decade

One 50-over World Cup, a Champions Trophy, number one positions for the Men in Blue across all three formats - all this under the helm of one man - MS Dhoni. The former Indian skipper, who is currently in what can be called the twilight of his career, has seen it all, been there done that and has played a huge role in handing the responsibility of the team to the youngsters in order to take the game forward.

With the big win in 2011 followed by the Champions Trophy win in 2013, MS Dhoni went on to become India's best captain for a long time before current skipper Kohli managed to breach his former's records. As the decade came to a close, Cricket Australia named their ODI team of the decade and there were no surprises when one saw MS Dhoni as the captain and wicketkeeper of the side.

