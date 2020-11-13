New Zealand's Premier Pacer Trent Boult Unsure Of Availability For First T20I Against WI

New Zealand spearhead Trent Boult is unsure of featuring in the first T20I against the reigning T20 world champions West Indies on November 27. Skipper Kane Williamson, Lockie Ferguson, Mitchell Santner, Jimmy Neesham, Tim Seifert, and Boult have returned after having participated in the recently-concluded Dream11 IPL 2020. They are now put in isolation for fourteen days and the left-arm speedster is not sure whether he will play in the first T20I.

'I'm not too sure': Trent Boult

"It's my favorite format and I want to make sure I can ramp up towards them," stuff.co.nz quoted Boult as saying. "If I can be involved in the T20s, then that's exciting, too. But we finish up here a day before that starts, so I'm not too sure," he added.

Trent Boult in Dream11 IPL 2020

Trent Boult had an outstanding run in the 13th edition of the marquee tournament where he managed 25 scalps in 15 matches representing Mumbai. The Rohit Sharma-led side successfully retained their title and won it for a record fifth time after getting the better of defiant Delhi in the tournament decider by 5 wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

West Indies tour of New Zealand 2020/21

The Windies will be touring New Zealand for a three-match T20I series that will be followed by a two-match Test series. The first T20I will be played at Eden Park, Auckland on November 27 whereas, the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui will be hosting back-to-back games on November 29 & 30 respectively.

The first Test will be played at Seddon Park, Hamilton from December 3-7 while the second and final Test of the bilateral series will be held at Wellington's Basin Reserve from December 11-15.

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image Courtesy: AP)

