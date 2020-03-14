KAR Vs ISL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11 And All PSL 2020 Match Details

Karachi Kings and Islamabad United will face each other in the 28th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 on Saturday, March 14. The Karachi Kings and Islamabad United live game will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi. The KAR vs ISL live telecast in India will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). Here is our KAR vs ISL Dream11 team, KAR vs ISL Dream11 prediction, KAR vs ISL match prediction that will bring you the best KAR vs ISL live match results.

KAR vs ISL Dream11 prediction: KAR vs ISL match preview

Karachi Kings are placed at the second position in the PSL 2020 points table with 9 points to their name. They have played eight matches with four wins and three losses and one no result. They won their last match against Lahore Qalanders by 10 wickets. A win in this game would send them to the top of the points table.

On the other hand, Islamabad United are placed second in the PSL 2020 points table with 7 points to their name. They have played 9 matches with three wins, five losses and one no result. They lost their last game against table-toppers Multan Sultans. They were beaten in the 9-over match by 9 wickets. A win in this fixture would see them move up the points table.

KAR vs ISL Dream11 prediction: Squads



KAR vs ISL Dream11 prediction: KAR vs ISL playing 11 - Karachi Kings

Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Cameron Delport, Iftikhar Ahmed, Chadwick Walton (w), Imad Wasim (c), Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Amir, Usama Mir, Mitchell McClenaghan, Arshad Iqbal, Umer Khan, Ali Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Umaid Asif, Awais Zia.

KAR vs ISL Dream11 prediction: KAR vs ISL playing 11 - Islamabad United

Shadab Khan (Captain), Luke Ronchi (Wicketkeeper), Colin Munro, Colin Ingram, Asif Ali, Rizwan Hussain, Hussain Talat, Zafar Gohar, Akif Javed, Dale Steyn, Rumman Raees, Amad Butt, Philip Salt, Faheem Ashraf, Muhammad Musa, Ahmed Safi Abdullah

KAR vs ISL Dream11 prediction: Injury and availability news

Alex Hales, who averages 60 for Karachi Kings this season has decided to leave the league and go back home due to the coronavirus threat. It has been also said that no English players will take any further part in this edition. Karachi Kings, thereby, might also lose the services of Chris Jordan.

KAR vs ISL Dream11 prediction: KAR vs ISL Dream11 team

Here is the KAR vs ISL Dream11 team that is expected to fetch you maximum points -

KAR vs ISL Dream11 prediction: KAR vs ISL match prediction

Karachi Kings start off as favourites to win in our KAR vs ISL Dream11 prediction.

Note: Please keep in mind that our KAR vs ISL Dream11 prediction is made with our own analysis. Our KAR vs ISL Dream11 team are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games.