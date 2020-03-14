PSL 2020: KAR Vs ISL Live Streaming Details, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

The 28th match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL 2020) season will be played between Islamabad United and Karachi Kings. The KAR vs ISL live match will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi. The KAR vs ISL live match is scheduled for Saturday, March 14 and will start at 7:30 PM IST. Let's take a look at KAR vs ISL live streaming details and the KAR vs ISL live telecast in India details.

KAR vs ISL live streaming details: Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United live match preview

Islamabad United are currently placed fifth on the PSL 2020 points table with three wins out of their nine matches. On the other hand, Karachi Kings are second in the PSL 2020 points table, having four wins out of eight games. Islamabad United lost their last match against Multan Sultans by nine wickets in a rain-curtailed match. Karachi Kings, on the contrary, won their previous PSL 2020 match against Lahore Qalandars by a massive 10-wicket margin.

KAR vs ISL live streaming: Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United live - Squad Updates

KAR vs ISL live streaming: Islamabad United PSL 2020 Squad

Luke Ronchi, Shadab Khan (c), Colin Ingram, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Amad Butt, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Muhammad Musa, Rumman Raees, Zafar Gohar, Hussain Talat, Philip Salt, Saif Badar, Rizwan Hussain, Akif Javed.

KAR vs ISL live streaming: Karachi Kings PSL 2020 Squad

Babar Azam, Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim, Iftikhar Ahmed, Aamer Yamin, Usama Mir, Umer Khan, Chris Jordan, Sharjeel Khan, Cameron Delport, Mohammad Rizwan, Umaid Asif, Dan Lawrence, Ali Khan, Arshad Iqbal, Awais Zia

KAR vs ISL live streaming details: KAR vs ISL live telecast in India

The 28th match of PSL 2020 is scheduled to be played on March 14 and the KAR vs ISL live telecast in India will start at 7:30 PM IST. For KAR vs ISL live telecast in India, one can tune into the DSport channel. The KAR vs ISL live telecast in India can also be watched on DSport's official website and app. For Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United live match score, updates and highlights, check out the PSL 2020 website and its social media accounts. For KAR vs ISL live streaming, one can find it on cricketgateway.com in India.

KAR vs ISL live streaming: Weather Report

The weather conditions in Karachi suggests a slight possibility of rainfall during the match but one can expect a full Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United live match. The weather in Karachi is humid so teams can expect dew on the outfield. As per AccuWeather, the temperature at the time of the match is expected to hover around 17°C.

KAR vs ISL live streaming: Pitch Report

The track at National Cricket Stadium generally favours the batsmen. However, the pitch might help the fast bowlers due to the overcast conditions. After taking weather conditions into account, fielding first would be an ideal choice after winning the toss here due to the dew present in the atmosphere.

