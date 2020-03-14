The Debate
Squadron Leader Shikha Pandey Felicitated For Her Heroics For India In The T20 World Cup

Cricket News

Squadron Leader Shikha Pandey, who was a part of India's women's team that reached the finals in the recently concluded T20 World Cup, was felicitated

Updated On:
Shikha Pandey

Squadron Leader Shikha Pandey, who was a part of India's women's team that reached the finals in the recently concluded T20 World Cup, was felicitated by Air Marshal MGS Menon for her performance in the showpiece event. The pacer had added seven scalps to her name in the T20 World Cup, troubling batsmen all the way and providing India with a breakthrough at crucial junctures. India eves reached their maiden World Cup final and squared off against the home side Australia in a power-packed MCG stadium. Squadron Leader Shikha Pandey was felicitated by the Air Officer in charge administration for her heroics in the T20 World Cup. 

READ | 'Unique Experience,' Remarks Ish Sodhi After Playing 1st ODI Against NZ In Empty Stadium

Shikha Pandey felicitated

READ | Ex-Australia Pacer Peter Siddle Reveals Being Caught In Bed With Another Woman By Wife

READ |'Follow The Instructions, Stay Safe': KL Rahul Urges Fans To Be Strong Amid COVID-19 Fears

Highest Attendance

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup final broke the world record attendance for a women's cricket match as it was witnessed by 86,714 people at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday. The final also witnessed the highest attendance for a women's sporting event in Australia. The official handle of the ICC took to Twitter and shared an image of the grand stadium to thank the spectators for making International Women's Day 2020 "one to remember". In the six previous editions of the tournament, the highest final crowd came in 2009 when 12,717 watched England beat New Zealand in Sydney. And seeing 73,000 more fans turn up in Melbourne for the same event 11 years later is a true indication to show how far the game has come.

READ |  'Dada On Fire': Netizens React As 'God Of Commentary' Sanjay Manjrekar Gets Axed

First Published:
