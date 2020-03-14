Squadron Leader Shikha Pandey Felicitated For Her Heroics For India In The T20 World Cup

Squadron Leader Shikha Pandey, who was a part of India's women's team that reached the finals in the recently concluded T20 World Cup, was felicitated by Air Marshal MGS Menon for her performance in the showpiece event. The pacer had added seven scalps to her name in the T20 World Cup, troubling batsmen all the way and providing India with a breakthrough at crucial junctures. India eves reached their maiden World Cup final and squared off against the home side Australia in a power-packed MCG stadium. Squadron Leader Shikha Pandey was felicitated by the Air Officer in charge administration for her heroics in the T20 World Cup.

Shikha Pandey felicitated

Squadron Leader Shikha Pandey, a member of the Indian women's cricket team, has been felicitated by Air Marshal MSG Menon, Air Officer-in-Charge Administration, for her performance in the ICC T20 World Cup held at Australia this year. pic.twitter.com/Da1NFwzF0Q — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2020

It has been a real privilege to have represented my country in @T20WorldCup and to have played in front of a packed MCG. Congratulations to @AusWomenCricket for their win. So proud of this @BCCIWomen team. Met some incredible people and made some amazing memories. pic.twitter.com/YoCGh8CbOi — Shikha Pandey (@shikhashauny) March 10, 2020

Highest Attendance

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup final broke the world record attendance for a women's cricket match as it was witnessed by 86,714 people at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday. The final also witnessed the highest attendance for a women's sporting event in Australia. The official handle of the ICC took to Twitter and shared an image of the grand stadium to thank the spectators for making International Women's Day 2020 "one to remember". In the six previous editions of the tournament, the highest final crowd came in 2009 when 12,717 watched England beat New Zealand in Sydney. And seeing 73,000 more fans turn up in Melbourne for the same event 11 years later is a true indication to show how far the game has come.

